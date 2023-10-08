McCarthy’s Office Denies Reports Former House Speaker is Resigning

By

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The office of Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is denying reports that he will resign from Congress.

CNN and Politico both reported that the Central California congressman was expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, citing anonymous sources they called “close to McCarthy.”

However, McCarthy’s office tells Action News, “he is not resigning.”

“We’re going to keep the majority. We are going to help the people we got here. And we are going to expand it further,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol on Friday.

