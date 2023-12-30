New California laws you need to know in 2024

By

A large number of new laws, passed during the latest legislative session, will impact employers, renters and other Californians in 2024. These include laws to boost the minimum wage, assist renters and provide subsidies for low income residents.

Wage-based electric bills

Remember when electric bills were based on how much electricity a household used? Well that was then and this is now. Under Assembly Bill 205, lower income households will be able to save about $300 a month while households making $180,000 a year or more may have to pay an extra $500 a year.

Regulators will need to approve the suggested changes by July 1, 2024.

Another increase in California’s minimum wage

California’s minimum wage is increasing from $15.50 an hour to $16 an hour. Based on several new laws, certain workers will be paid more. Starting in April, fast food restaurants must pay their employees at least $20 an hour.

Limits on rental deposits on some properties

A new law caps security deposits at one month rent, for some. Landlords with no more than two properties, or four units, can charge two months rent.

Landlords can no longer require a credit report

SB 267 prohibits landlords from requiring a person’s credit history in order to secure rental housing. Landlords are now required to offer applicants the option of providing verifiable alternative evidence of their ability to pay their rent, such as government benefit payments, pay records and bank statements.

Retirement benefits for mixed-martial arts fighters at 50 years of age

Mixed-martial arts fighters with a minimum of 39 rounds fought in California will be eligible for retirement benefits starting at age 50.

California employees can smoke pot, off the job

SB 700 makes it illegal for an employer to discriminate against a person in hiring, job description or termination based on their off-the-job cannabis use.

Gender neutral toy sections required at department stores

Retail stores with at least 500 employees across California will need to have a gender neutral toy section, with signage. In that section, “a reasonable selection of the items and toys for children that it sells shall be displayed, regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys,” according to Assembly Bill 1084.

