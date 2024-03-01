OC Supervisor Races See Last-Minute Spending as Primary Draws Near

By

Candidates for Orange County supervisor are doubling down in the final days of the election, with many disclosing hundreds of thousands of dollars in new donations to fuel their push for the finish line.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The county sheriff’s deputies union – through its political action committee – remains the dominant spending force, disclosing over $448,000 in advertising spending for county State Senator Janet Nguyen and Don Wagner, who are running for the first and third district seats, respectively.

Nearly $200,000 of that spending has come in just the past week.

[Read: Orange County Sheriffs’ Union Jumps Into Supervisor Races, Spends $250k]

To keep up, most of their opponents are throwing in their own money to try and keep pace.

First District

The county’s northwest supervisor seat is up for grabs this year as OC Supervisor Andrew Do terms out, and there’s a large number of candidates running to replace him.

[Read: Open Northwest Orange County Supervisor Seat Sees Packed Primary]

Unless one of the candidates clears over 50% of the votes in the March 5 primary, the top two vote getters will run against each other in the November presidential election.

Nguyen is continuing to lead the fundraising race for county supervisor, with most of her last minute support coming from the county sheriff’s deputy union.

Altogether, the deputies’ union has spent just over $150,000 on ads supporting Nguyen’s candidacy, and donated $2,500 directly to her campaign.

Beyond the union’s spending, Nguyen has raised at least $446,000 overall for her campaign including 2023, according to disclosures. She’s spent $475,000 directly from her campaign funds.

Combined with sheriff deputies’ spending, the state senator’s seen roughly $625,000 spent on her campaign.

In second place for funding is Van Tran, Do’s chief of staff who’s seeking to take his boss’ place.

Most of Tran’s funding in the final weeks of the election is coming out of his own pocket, with his disclosures showing he gave $127,000 of his own money to his campaign fund in addition to the money from donors.

Altogether, Tran has raised around $442,000 from donors overall and spent just under $588,000.

And he’s not the only candidate investing his own money in the race.

Both Westminster Councilwoman Kimberly Ho and former Fountain Valley Mayor Michael Vo disclosed investing heavily in their own campaigns over the last two weeks.

Vo donated $28,000 to his own campaign this year according to his disclosures, in addition to $226,000 he’s loaned to his campaign account that has yet to be repaid.

Altogether, he’s fundraised $79,000 from outside donors and spent $109,000 on his campaign.

Ho loaned her campaign $150,000 on Feb. 12, which represents about 91% of all her funding.

After not raising any money last year, she’s disclosed raising $13,329 from the end of January to Feb. 17 and has spent about $28,000, leaving her with $142,000 in the bank for the final days of the election from her personal loan.

Cypress City Councilwoman Frances Marquez, the lone Democrat in the race, has raised around $27,000 this year, bringing her total amount raised to nearly $100,000.

She’s spent just under $60,000 on her campaign overall, according to disclosures.

Third District

In the county’s eastern district, incumbent Supervisor Wagner is fending off a challenge from Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan.

Given that there are only two candidates, it’s likely one of them will win the necessary majority of votes to win the election outright and avoid a runoff race in the fall.

[Read: Eastern OC Supervisors Election Could Get Decided in March Primary]

The OC Sheriff deputies’ union political action committee has spent big on Wagner, disclosing nearly $300,000 on ads boosting the supervisor’s campaign.

Click here to read the full article in VoiceofOC