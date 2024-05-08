OCTA details cost of adding sand in coastal armoring proposal for tracks in San Clemente

By

A sand buffer the size of 285 football fields to block waves from hitting the train tracks where they run beachfront in San Clemente has been added as part the Orange County Transportation Authority’s proposal to protect the regional rail system.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The sand, an estimated 500,000 cubic yards, would be used in addition to the placement of large boulders and catchment walls to protect the tracks from waves and an eroding shoreline on one side and landslides on the other, said officials with the OCTA, which owns the railway through Orange County.

But where that sand would come from – and whether permitting could be obtained quickly – is still unclear.

Click here to SUBSCRIBE to CA Political Review

Residents, the city and other agencies have been vocal in their concerns over earlier presentations by the transportation authority that didn’t seem to promote sand replenishment among the solutions to protecting four “hot spot” areas that have been identified as future causes for concern for the rail line that has seen damage and train disruptions multiple times the last couple of years. OCTA officials have said more safeguards are needed before the next wet winter season.

The estimated $200 million in potential work that has been detailed during several “listening sessions” and OCTA meetings has called for the construction of a half-mile-long catchment wall near the most recent landslide at the Mariposa Bridge, as well as using more boulders on the beach side, including engineered revetment that would add a concrete base to a wall of rocks on the south end of town, adding rocks to San Clemente State Beach, and more rocks at the north end of the city’s shore.

Community outcry, as well as concern from city and California Coastal Commission officials, have called for OCTA to add sand, a more nature-based solution, to the proposed plans.

Two advocacy groups, Save Our Beaches – San Clemente and Bring Back Our Beaches, have formed in response to the emergency riprap installed on the beach in recent years following track damage, with BBOB launching a petition in the last week that quickly generated thousands of signatures opposing the use of more rocks.

Hard armoring, such as installing boulders and sea walls, are a controversial method of protecting infrastructure because the structure can change the wave action, scouring the sand further offshore and worsening erosion, coastal experts argue.

Click here to read the full article in the OC Register