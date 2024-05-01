Pro-Palestinian students set up tents at UC Riverside, protest at Cal Poly Pomona

By

UCR sit-in demands university action as Cal Poly Pomona students protest

UC Riverside and Cal Poly Pomona students have joined campuses across the country to rally in support of Palestinians during the war with Israel.

UCR students set up a Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Monday, April 29, while about 200 Cal Poly Pomona students demonstrated on their campus.

By early afternoon, a few dozen UCR students had erected about 25 tents in front of the campus Bell Tower. Some wrote messages with sidewalk chalk, while others did homework on the grass or spoke to passersby.

At Cal Poly Pomona, protesters marched around 12:30 p.m. from the quad area toward the student center. Students held signs and large Palestinian flags and wore Keffiyehs.

They entered the ground floor of the student center, chanting phrases such as, “Disclose, divest. We do not stop, we do not rest.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations also took place across Southern California on Monday.

A UC Irvine protest, which followed a two-hour march on campus last week, drew about 50 people by early afternoon. At UCLA, dozens of faculty members staged a walkout, marking the latest chapter in continuing pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests at the university.

A University of California statement released Friday, April 26, opposed “calls for boycott against and divestment from Israel.”

At UCR, student organizers said their demonstration was just beginning.

“We are starting day one with more (participants) than we anticipated, and we are expecting that number to continue to grow throughout the week,” UCR senior Hibah Nassar said.

A statement released by UCR spokesperson John Warren said the university is “monitoring the activity to ensure the safety and security of the campus community.”

“All operations on campus are proceeding as usual,” it said.

As for Cal Poly Pomona’s rally, the word went out on social media.

“We are calling on our community to come and join us as we rally for the people of Palestine calling on our institution to meet our demands!!,” an Instagram post from Students for Justice In Palestine at Cal Poly Pomona, or @sjpcpp, states.

“Biden Biden, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?” Cal Poly students chanted.

While in the student center, students climbed the stairs and addressed the crowd, stating their demands for the campus. They include cutting academic ties with Israeli universities, asking campus President Soraya Coley to demand a ceasefire and asking for an end to relationships with Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Protesting students declined to be interviewed Monday. A social media post asked them to avoid the news media and campus officials.

A statement from Cal Poly Pomona said the college supports freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble. It also asked protest participants to be respectful.

The protest dispersed shortly before 2 p.m.

The UCR sit-in, which continues, is organized by the group Students for Justice in Palestine, along with other organizations, which Nassar said include UCR Faculty for Justice in Palestine, a graduate student group and “a coalition of allied organizations.”

The encampment isn’t going anywhere until the university complies with participants’ demands, she said.

“UCR joins students across the country in demanding that our universities divest from the companies which profit off of the occupation, apartheid, and genocide in Palestine,” reads a post on the group’s Instagram account, @sjpucr.

