Proposed CA bill would electronically restrict cars from going over speed limit

SAN FRANCISCO — California Sen. Scott Wiener is introducing a new set of bills to make streets safer across the state, including one that would change how you drive.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
It would require any new car or truck made or sold in the state in 2027 or later to have special technology installed in the car called “speed governors.” The device would make it physically impossible for vehicles to go 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limits.
“I don’t think it’s at all an overreach, and I don’t think most people would view it as an overreach, we have speed limits, I think most people support speed limits because people know that speed kills,” Wiener said.
Another part of the measure would require large trucks to install side guards to prevent pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles from getting sucked underneath the truck during a crash.
Sen. Wiener says the bills are “commonsense actions” to protect public safety.
“I think if you ask anyone, do people need to be driving more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit, assuming you’re not an emergency vehicle which are exempt from the bill, I think most people would say no, I don’t want people driving more than 10 miles an hour in my neighborhood,” he said.
A woman whose mother was permanently injured while crossing the street in San Francisco says she supports the change.
“It is hard to stand here where she suffered, where everything changed in an instant, all she was doing was crossing the street,” Jenny Yu, a San Francisco resident said.
“Dangerous speeding destroys lives, speed is the number one cause of severe and fatal crashes in San Francisco and in California, and dangerous speeding is on the rise. Vehicles are bigger and more powerful every day, pedestrians become innocent carnage and collateral damage.”
Wiener’s second bill would require Caltrans to make upgrades to crosswalks, bike lanes and curb extensions on state-owned roads to protect pedestrians, cyclists and those who rely on public transit.
A similar bill was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 in order to give Caltrans a chance to do this work on its own.
Comments
No. CA is too much a nanny state as it is. Wiener hates CA and America.
YEP – and people!!!! He, like most of the nutcases we have, is a TOTAL IDIOT!!!!!
This is not Wiener’s first crazy bill. On March 5th Republicans in San Francisco can vote for somebody, in Yvette Corkrean who will, make Wiener work for any thoughts of re-election he has. A silver lining to this article would be to have Yvette get through the primary and take Wiener on!!
WHY is it that, esp the CA idiots, think that when they get an elected or even an appointed position – they all of a sudden become intelligent??? They think they have medical degrees, legal expertise, and even more common sense than the rest of them.
BAD NEWS – you guys do NOT become more intelligent – you just become bigger A$$E$ than you were before you were elected!!!!
Idiot idea! This will never work. People who want to exceed the 10 miles will just have the restrictor removed. Like car door locks. We don’t need them for law abiders, we need them for car thieves.
Glad CA Political Review picked up on this one! (1) There will be fewer people willing to buy new cars; (2) if they do, people will remove the restrictors (so there will have to be another law that makes it a crime to remove the restrictor), and (3) more people will move out of this crazy Brave New World state where the government thinks it is entitled to take actions “in the public good.” Wiener is responsible for almost ALL of the terrible (as in anti-individual, anti-American, anti-freedom) laws in California. Sadly, it’s a blue state where most graduates of our public school system and wealthy elites think it’s good to have a big protector out there keeping us all safe and controlled.