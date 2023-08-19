Small Business Owners Protest at Capitol Over Bill They Say Will Put Them Out of Business

By

SB 553 calls for preventing workplace violence with OSHA regulations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —Senate Bill 553 is meant to prevent workplace violence, but some small Northern California business owners say it will put them out of business.

Hundreds of gas station and convenience store owners protested the bill at the state Capitol on Wednesday, saying it will encourage more retail theft and does not protect them.

Senator Dave Cortese, a Democrat representing District 15, who is behind the bill, did not receive a warm welcome from the crowd. At times they yelled no and “booed” him as he spoke.

“This bill should be called retail business killer SB 553,” said Harminder Singh.

Singh and many in the crowd are members of the American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association.

Cortese said the bill would establish a new baseline of workplace violence prevention standards, such as documenting every crime and how it was handled by employees.

