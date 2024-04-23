Suspect arrested in break-in at home of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

By

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man smashed a window and broke into the home of Mayor Karen Bass early Sunday morning, police said.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter was arrested without incident on suspicion of burglary around 6:40 a.m., according to Capt. Kelly Muniz, the Los Angeles Police Department’s chief spokeswoman. Bass was home at the time of the incident. Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

“This morning at about 6:40 a.m., an intruder broke into Getty House through a window. Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” Zach Seidl, deputy mayor of communications, said in a statement.

Getty House, in the 600 block of Irving Boulevard in Windsor Square, is the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles.

Hunter is being held in lieu of $50,000, according to jail records. A case will likely be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office this week.

