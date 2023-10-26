Three San Francisco Democrats Champion Anti-Israel Resolution

By

Trio of DSAers on SFDCCC blame Hamas Carnage on Israel

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee (SFDCCC) has published a resolution that is so comically one sided against Israel, it reads like Hamas day at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The resolution, which is scheduled to be voted on Wednesday night, is titled “Calling For a Ceasefire” and is sponsored by John Avalos, Gloria Berry, and Peter Gallota. All three are current members of the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and all three are all current members of the SFDCCC and are currently running for re-election to the SFDCCC, which sets policy and agenda for the county’s Democrats.

Highlights of the two-page resolution include:

* Denying Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state

* Labels Israel an Apartheid regime (twice!)

* Blames Israel for the October 7th massacre of civilians

* Adopts the language of PLO in referring to the founding of Israel as the “Nakba” (catastrophe)

* Characterizes Israel’s response to Oct 7th terrorists attacks as disproportionate

* Creates a moral equivalency between civilian Israeli hostages who were dragged from their homes to jailed Palestinians, referring to both groups as “hostages”

“The anti-Israel resolution sponsored by three members of the SFDCCC is deeply flawed and historically inaccurate,” Todd David told the California Globe. David is the Political Director for Abundant San Francisco, which is fielding an alternate slate of candidates for SFDCCC. “It denies Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Outrageously, it blames Israeli civilians for the Oct 7th massacre perpetrated by Hamas. And it attempts to stop Israel from eliminating Hamas, a terrorist organization.”

While the resolution stands no chance of influencing actual policy in the near future, this is part of a coordinated effort on the left to move the Overton window when discussing Israel. Just weeks ago, it was considered radical to use Israel-eliminating language such as “from the river to the sea.” Today, we see kids on virtually every campus of the United States chanting that murderous phrase.

And now, a resolution to which three elected representatives of the Democratic Party have signed their names includes language that not even the most ambitious Palestinian apologists had dared utter.

The pro-terror wing of the Democratic Party has made even die-hard progressives uncomfortable with their rhetoric. Even radical left-wing State Senator Scott Wiener has been forced by the sickening brutality of Hamas to put out a few mildly pro-Israel tweets, and has criticized the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, which “holds the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence we’ve witnessed across historic Palestine.” When you’ve lost Wiener…

The intraparty divide is causing deep pain among solid Democrats.

Todd David told the Globe, “As a lifelong Democrat, it saddens me to see the extreme wing of the Democratic party abandon Israel, the only democratic state in the Middle East. It is a country where LGBTQ people and women have equal rights, which is in contrast to much of the Arab world. Democrats of all stripes should be supporting a two-state solution that ensures a safe, free, and thriving Israel living peacefully alongside a Palestinian state.”

Insiders told the Globe it’s too close to call whether the resolution will pass tomorrow night. One insider told us they are “already hearing about cowardly members of the SFDCCC looking to duck the vote” as word of the resolution’s controversial contents has seeped out. The SFDCCC election is on March 5, 2024 and will be on the Primary Election ballot.

But again, this isn’t about setting policy. Most of these guys who dream of a Hamas-led State of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea would be among the first executed if they ever visited such a state. But the fact that they think this will play well with their constituents reveals just how far left the party of Truman has lurched.

It’s worth repeating that Avalos, Berry, and Gallota are not just Democrats but members of the Democratic Socialists of America, as is San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston. Preston, who is Jewish, has had to choose sides—and he apparently is more appalled by Israel’s response to Hamas barbarism than by Hamas barbarism.

For some who have waited decades for generous Jewish donors to punish elite universities over campus antisemitism, it has been thrilling to see some wealthy donors finally find their balls. People like Bill Ackman and Ron Lauder and Les Wexner have made it clear to the universities they generously support that they aren’t automatic when the school won’t even protect the safety of its Jewish students.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe