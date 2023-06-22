Tim Scott Vows to Finish Hunter Biden Probe if Elected: ‘The Big Guy Has Some Explaining to Do’

By

GOP South Carolina senator and 2024 presidential candidate Tim Scott vowed Tuesday to finish the investigation into Hunter Biden and his family’s shady overseas business deals if elected.

“The big guy has some explaining to do,” Scott said in reference to President Biden at a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity. “We cannot be the city on the hill if we are not first the land of law and justice.”

Biden’s son Hunter was charged Tuesday with illegally possessing a handgun and failing to pay his taxes on time for two consecutive years, according to a notice filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware. Hunter will plead guilty on the two tax misdemeanors and will enter a probation agreement that Republican critics have called a “sweetheart plea deal” that they feel lets him off nearly scot-free.

The deal will likely allow Hunter to avoid jail time, as prosecutors plan to recommend probation for the tax misdemeanors, the Washington Post reported. If Hunter adheres to the conditions of his pre-trial diversion program, he also won’t face jail time over the gun charge. After two years, that charge will also likely be erased from his criminal history, sources familiar with the matter told the Post.

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said in response to the news Tuesday.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed,” he added.

The “big guy” alias Scott alluded to refers to its mention in an email retrieved by the New York Post in October 2020 from Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop. In the email exchange, a business associate of Hunter Biden detailed an equity distribution stemming from the president’s son’s deal with a Chinese Communist Party–linked energy company.

“10 held by H for the big guy?,” the email read, suggesting that the person would receive a 10 percent stake. Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, who was brought in to structure the deal, later publicly identified “the big guy” as Joe Biden when the emails came to light in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden had told Bobulinksi that Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy was “coming to be MY partner to be partners with the Bidens.” Bobulinksi told the press that Hunter had made millions from China deals.

As of Tuesday, Biden’s personal legal troubles may subside if he obeys the terms of the plea deals. However, the House Oversight probe appears to be ongoing.

The plea agreements come after an IRS whistleblower claimed the Biden administration intentionally “slow-walked” the probe into Hunter’s alleged wrongdoing. In an interview with CBS News last month, the IRS agent said he noticed the investigation diverged greatly from normal protocol after he started managing it.

“If they can’t finish their investigation, President Tim Scott will finish it,” Scott said on stage. “With your help, we’re going to fire Joe Biden. We’re going to fire Merrick Garland, and fire Christopher Wray. And restore confidence and integrity in the Department of Justice.”

Scott also pledged to clean house at the Department of Justice, which he argued has been weaponized against pro-life advocates, parents who protest radical curricula at school-board meetings, and Democrats’ political opponents.

Asked about the intrusion of men into women’s sports under the guise of gender inclusion, Scott assured the audience that he’d settle the issue and prohibit it.

“Transgender ideology is ruining women’s sports, and we have to put an end to that,” he said. “Biological men should compete against biological men. Period. End of conversation.”

