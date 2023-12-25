Walters: Could Gavin Newsom actually mount a successful presidential campaign?

By

It wasn’t the most important political story in California this year, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s headlong plunge into national – and international – politics was the most interesting.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Newsom insists he has “sub-zero interest” in running for president and couches his naked effort to create a national image as an effort to jolt his Democratic Party into a more aggressive attitude and help Joe Biden win a second lease on the White House next year.

However, his highly orchestrated squabbles with the governors of Texas and Florida, his obvious efforts to peddle himself to national media and his much-ballyhooed trip to China are exactly what he would be doing if, indeed, he has presidential ambitions – either next year if Biden drops out over poor approval ratings, or in 2028.

Newsom’s campaign-like efforts, which will probably shift to an even higher gear in 2024, make it difficult to take his declared lack of interest in the presidency seriously. It seems highly unlikely that Newsom would simply call it quits and go back to peddling wine after having spent half of his 56 years climbing the political ladder.

Just for fun, therefore, let’s assume that Newsom does have Potomac fever and speculate on whether he could emulate Ronald Reagan and run successfully for president after finishing his time in Sacramento.

It wasn’t the most important political story in California this year, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s headlong plunge into national – and international – politics was the most interesting.

Newsom insists he has “sub-zero interest” in running for president and couches his naked effort to create a national image as an effort to jolt his Democratic Party into a more aggressive attitude and help Joe Biden win a second lease on the White House next year.

However, his highly orchestrated squabbles with the governors of Texas and Florida, his obvious efforts to peddle himself to national media and his much-ballyhooed trip to China are exactly what he would be doing if, indeed, he has presidential ambitions – either next year if Biden drops out over poor approval ratings, or in 2028.

Newsom’s campaign-like efforts, which will probably shift to an even higher gear in 2024, make it difficult to take his declared lack of interest in the presidency seriously. It seems highly unlikely that Newsom would simply call it quits and go back to peddling wine after having spent half of his 56 years climbing the political ladder.

Just for fun, therefore, let’s assume that Newsom does have Potomac fever and speculate on whether he could emulate Ronald Reagan and run successfully for president after finishing his time in Sacramento.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters