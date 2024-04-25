‘We will not move.’ Pro-Palestinian encampments, protests grow at California universities

By

BERKELEY — Pro-Palestinian protests swept across California colleges and universities Tuesday as tensions grew nationwide amid an expanding student-led movement that has pitted administrators and police against young activists and intensified the debate over the line between campus free speech and antisemitism.

At UC Berkeley, students have set up dozens of tents in front of Sproul Plaza — the historic hub of the campus free speech movement. They vowed to face arrest as they demanded the university divest from investments in weapons manufacturers tied to Israel’s war in Gaza.

At Cal Poly Humboldt, administrators shut down the Arcata campus through Wednesday and moved classes online after dozens of students barricaded themselves with chairs in an administration building and police made overnight arrests.

And at USC, students said they planned to erect tents Wednesday at the center of campus. The school has been embroiled in controversy after canceling a pro-Palestinian valedictorian’s commencement speech amid accusations that she promoted antisemitism on social media.

“We are in solidarity with students speaking up everywhere,” said Malak Afaneh, a UC Berkeley law student who is part of the “Free Palestine Camp.”

“We put up tents because that is how Palestinians are living now. We will not move until Berkeley divests,” said Afaneh, who is Palestinian American.

Tensions have grown at colleges since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people; in addition, about 240 hostages were taken before Israel began its retaliatory war in the Gaza Strip. Gaza health authorities say the war has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians. According to the United Nations, 2 million Gazans are in near-famine conditions.

The unrest, which has spread to more than a dozen American campuses from Massachusetts to California, was kindled last week after Columbia University President Nemat Shafik called in police to arrest at least 100 students who refused to leave a sprawling encampment there. Shafik made the move after fielding accusations about campus antisemitism at a Republican-led congressional committee hearing on April 17 in Washington, D.C.

Instead of cooling tensions, the decision further inflamed the campus. Jewish students, pointing to posters and statements made on and near campus that supported the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, said the university has become unsafe. Those statements were widely documented via photos and videos. But firsthand accounts from news outlets of the Columbia demonstration said it has been largely peaceful.

Now, tent camps in support of the “boycott, divestment and sanctions” movement against Israel have popped up at New York, Vanderbilt and Yale universities. Police have made arrests at NYU and cleared a camp at Yale, arresting 60 protesters. Columbia has canceled in-person classes, and, at Harvard University, the typically open gates to Harvard Yard were scheduled to be closed to the public through at least Friday.

High schools, including several in the Seattle region, also took part by staging walkouts Tuesday. Stanford University joined in Tuesday as local media reported hundreds of students gathering at Memorial Church in the center of campus for a “solidarity march” with Palestinians and American university activists. The event was organized by Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine, a group that previously staged a 120-day pro-Palestinian tent sit-in on campus that ended in February when university officials removed the structure and banned overnight camping.

The national Students for Justice in Palestine organization has called for more encampments and rallies, posting on its Instagram account, “Disclose. Divest. We will not stop. We will not rest.”

