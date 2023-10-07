Why Higher-Income Workers in California May Get Surprised by This Tax Hike in 2024

By

A payroll tax increase that has gone largely unnoticed will hit high-earning employees in California starting Jan. 1.

The tax hike will pay for an increase in benefits under California’s State Disability Insurance and Paid Family Leave programs starting Jan. 1, 2025. At that point, the wage-replacement rate – how much of their weekly pay participating workers get in benefits – will rise to up to 70% to 90% depending on income. That’s up from 60% to 70% today.

These two programs are funded entirely by the contributions from participating employees and administered by the California Employment Development Department.

Most private-sector employees in California have this tax, often labeled CASDI, withheld from their paychecks. Most public-sector employees and self-employed people don’t pay into the program and are not eligible for benefits.

In 2023, the tax or “contribution” rate is 0.9% of pay on up to $153,164 in annual wages. Any pay over that limit is exempt, so the maximum tax is $1,378.48.

Starting next year, the rate is expected to rise to 1.1%, resulting in a small tax increase for most employees. Someone making $85,000 a year would pay an extra $170.

But the big change is that the wage ceiling will be abolished, so the tax will apply to an unlimited amount of pay in 2024 and beyond. A worker making $200,000 would see an increase of roughly $822 next year.

These worker contributions fund the two statewide programs that provide a percentage of an employee’s pay, up to a maximum dollar limit, when they take time off work for disability or family leave.

State Disability Insurance covers an employee’s non-work-related injury, illness or pregnancy. Paid Family Leave kicks in when an employee needs time off to care for a seriously ill family member, bond with a new child or participate in certain military events.

Both programs have the same formula for calculating benefit amounts, but the duration of benefits differs depending on the reason for leave.

SB 951, signed into law in September 2022, authorized the tax increase starting next year and an increase in the wage-replacement rate starting in 2025.

How much of their normal wage participating employees get depends on their pay (subject to CASDI) during their 12-month “base period.” This period spans the roughly five to 17 months before they filed a claim for disability or family leave. They must have had at least $300 in pay during their base period to get any benefit.

Their benefit is based on the average weekly wage they earned during the highest-earning quarter (three months) of their base period.

Since 2018, those whose pay during this high quarter was at least one-third of the statewide average weekly wage have been getting 60% of their pay in benefits, up to the maximum dollar limits.

Those who earned less than one-third of the statewide average got 70% of their pay in benefits.

In 2023, the statewide average weekly wage is $1,651, so those making about $550 a week or less would get the 70% replacement rate.

The maximum weekly benefit is set by the Department of Industrial Relations each year. In 2023, the cap is $1,620 a week. Anyone earning roughly $140,000 or more this year would hit the benefit limit, said Katherine Wutchiett, a senior staff attorney with Legal Aid at Work in San Francisco. “It’s designed so people feel like they can take time off when they are sick and take care of their family,” she said.

Starting in 2025, workers who earn more than 70% of the average statewide wage will get up to 70% of their pay in benefits while those earning 70% or less than the average wage will receive up to 90% of their pay.

High-income earners will bear most of the tax increase, while low- and middle-income earners will reap most of the benefits. That was designed to address an imbalance in leave-taking.

In 2020, workers earning less than $20,000 a year were four times less likely to use Paid Family Leave than those earning $80,000 and $99,999, according to a study by the California Budget and Policy Center. Those making more than $100,000 also had a relatively low utilization rate, but their rate was still nearly three times that of the lowest-wage workers.

“This is a really important equity issue,” Wutchiett said. Lower-wage workers “were not taking time off because they couldn’t afford to have that 30% to 40% pay cut.”

To get disability benefits, participating employees must be out of work or working less than usual for more than a week because of an illness, injury or pregnancy that prevents them from doing their job. No benefits will be paid this one-week “waiting period,” but workers can use sick leave.

A health care professional must certify the need for leave. Some injuries that disable a bricklayer might not disable an office worker, Wutchiett said.

Workers can generally collect up to 52 weeks of disability benefits or the full amount of wages paid during their base period, whichever is less.

For a typical pregnancy, providers will certify benefits for up to four weeks before and six weeks after delivery, or eight weeks after a C-section. This could be extended for complications of postpartum depression, Wutchiett said. After this period, new moms can file for Paid Family Leave. Dads and moms who do not give birth can apply for family leave as soon as the baby arrives.

Workers can also apply for Paid Family Leave if they are unable to work or working less because they need time off to care for a seriously ill family member; bond with a new child; or participate in a qualifying event resulting from a family member’s military deployment to a foreign country. Bonding leave must be taken within 12 months of a child entering the family by birth, adoption or foster care placement.

Paid Family Leave lasts for up to eight weeks, but there is no waiting period before benefits begin. Employees are not required to use up all their sick leave before getting paid family leave.

(San Francisco workers with new children might be able to get additional paid parental leave from their employer under a separate program.)

In 2019, about 4% of employees covered by the programs filed a claim for disability insurance and 1.6% filed a family-leave claim, according to the EDD.

The average weekly benefit amount in 2022 was around $840 for Paid Family Leave and $750 for state disability, according to an analysis of EDD data .

Citizenship and immigration status do not affect eligibility for state disability or family leave benefits.

Almost all private-sector employees pay into and benefit from these plans, unless their employers have sent up a state-approved “voluntary” plan that provides better benefits. Federal workers do not participate in the state plan. State- and local-government workers may or may not; most public-school employees do not.

Self-employed people who want to be covered by state disability insurance and Paid Family Leave can opt into a plan called Disability Insurance Elective Coverage for a minimum of two calendar years.

Click here to read the full article in the San Francisco Chronicle