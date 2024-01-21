Why suspended Sacramento NAACP president says she used county funds to pay her own business

By

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —Suspended Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams says she wasn’t aware she may have broken the terms of a contract with Sacramento County involving its pandemic-era meal kit program.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Williams was suspended in October after the national NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson sent her a letter, accusing her of engaging in possible “financial impropriety.”

Now KCRA 3 Investigates has learned Williams’ former contract with Sacramento County is also facing scrutiny. The county said the Department of Human Assistance has commissioned a fiscal monitoring engagement because of “inconsistencies in invoicing and record keeping.”

In response to a public records request, the county sent KCRA 3 financial statements from over the past two years for its so-called “Dine-In” program. The program paid local restaurants to deliver meal kits to families hardest hit during the pandemic.

KCRA 3 first heard from Williams about the program in 2022. She was furious that the first round of spending didn’t include any African American-owned restaurants. After our story aired, the county confirmed there would be a second round of funding, with most of the money being distributed by the Sacramento NAACP.

In a one-on-one interview with KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings, Williams said she’s very proud of the program and its impacts.

Click here to SUBSCRIBE to CA Political Review

“I fought for small minority-owned businesses, focusing on restaurants, to get a second chance to feed the community when they didn’t have that opportunity with the first Dine-In program at the county. And it took me almost a year, fighting, and it was your story that finally brought it to fruition,” Williams told Cummings.

The financial statements from the county reveal that along with a list of restaurants paid with the funding, the Sacramento NAACP also paid 1 Solution thousands of dollars per month. 1 Solution is an outreach company owned by Williams. The documents reveal Williams paid her own business at least $39,000 between 2022 and 2023.

Williams told Cummings she was so eager to get the Dine-In 2 program started that she used money from her own business to help get it off the ground. She said she didn’t think there was anything wrong with paying that business monthly.

“As a civil rights leader, I fought really hard for those restaurants to get an opportunity, so from there, I was so intent on making sure that happened. I put in my own money to make sure that happened,” Williams said.

Williams said her company supplied a separate phone line, payroll, workers’ compensation and other services for the program months before they ever received a check. We asked her how much she spent and she wouldn’t tell us, explaining her attorney advised her not to talk about it.

Under the terms of the contract between the county and the Sacramento NAACP, there is a conflict of interest section, saying: “Contractor and contractor’s officers and employees shall not have a financial interest, or acquire any financial interest, direct or indirect, in any business, property, or source of income which could be financially affected by or otherwise conflict in any manner or degree with the performance of services required under this Contract.”

Williams signed the contract, but during our interview said she didn’t know that section was there and that if she “understood this to be a true conflict” that she would have “pivoted another way.”

Cummings asked Williams why she didn’t wait until the county money started coming in, instead of getting her own company involved.

“Anyone who has worked with a government agency locally or statewide, they know the money doesn’t come in immediately. You have to be fiscally ready to start your programming,” Williams said.

Williams pointed out that she didn’t try to hide that her business was being paid. 1 Solution is listed as “Executive Director” and “Administrative Assistant” on many of the budget statements sent to and approved by the county.

KCRA 3 Investigates looked into how those budget statements are scrutinized by the County. During our investigation in March of 2023, the county told us the Department of Human Assistance was overseeing the distribution of funds. The county said a program planner would make sure all of the contract terms are met and supporting documents are provided before approving reimbursement. Then, the financial management division would review documentation to make sure everything matches up with the contract before checks are issued.

When we followed up Friday, Sacramento County said in a statement:

“It is standard practice for the County to ensure that each subcontractor listed has a legitimate, good standing business license. However, it is the responsibility of the contractor to ensure its subcontractor choices meet the needs of the program requirements and have ethical business practices.”

The county also said staffers were not aware that the subcontractors NAACP contracted with posed a “conflict of interest as outlined both by the County contract terms and the NAACP bylaws.”

Click here to read the full article in KCRA