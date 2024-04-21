With public pressure mounting, state legislators get serious about stopping shoplifting surge

By

Lawmakers attempt to crack down on retail crime, while preserving progress made in lowering incarceration rates

Tackling retail crime is top of mind for many state lawmakers, as evidenced by the flurry of new bills taking aim at shoplifting, smash-and-grabs and retail theft.

Why the intense attention this legislative cycle? California politicians are facing new and mounting pressures to deliver solutions on rising rates of retail crime.

Shoplifting jumped by 81% in the city of Los Angeles last year — from around 6,600 reports in 2022 to almost 12,000 in 2023.

Statewide, reports of shoplifting rose around 30% between 2019 and 2022 and commercial burglary rates were up in 14 of the state’s 15 most populous counties.

“The Legislature is responding to concerns of both the business community as well as the electorate; their citizens are complaining quite a bit because they have seen retail theft happen in person or on the news,” said veteran Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli. “We know this is a rampant problem and it is not getting better.”

In Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District, entrepreneur Sarhra Santhiallan says she’s eager to hire a security guard for her newly opened store. While this will be a significant cost for the small business, she feels it’s necessary to protect herself, protect her products and safely stay open after sunset.

A few doors down, Mike Shirazi says he won’t open his jewelry store unless he has private security available.

“It’s getting worst every day,” he said. “We hear lots of news that people get robbed and just a couple days ago we saw a smash-and-grab.”

The uptick in theft has prompted stores to lock goods behind glass and, in extreme cases, shut down.

“In parts of my district we were risking having major retailers starting to pull out and when that happens it impacts the whole neighborhood — it impacts the workers who lose their jobs and impacts the small businesses who rely on the large retailers for foot traffic,” said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, D-Los Angeles. “That’s why I went to (Assembly) Speaker Rivas and let him know that I was interested in working with him on developing a strategy to combat retail theft.”

Compounding public pressure for legislative action, signatures were recently submitted for a state ballot measure that would overturn key parts of Prop. 47 and reinstate harsher penalties for shoplifting and drug possession.

Prop. 47 was passed by voters in 2014 and made the theft of $950 or less in goods a misdemeanor. The goal was to decrease incarceration rates and direct offenders into rehabilitative programs. But since then many people have soured on the bill and believe it’s to blame for the rise in retail crime.

While many Republican legislators have long called for repealing the measure, many Democratic lawmakers would prefer to create new ways to tackle theft without repealing Prop. 47 wholesale.

“People basically say ‘all of this has happened because of Prop. 47, and their focus is on repealing Prop. 47 rather than actually thinking about what is it that we really need to do in order to stop the problem,” said Zbur. “I’ve never thought that the issue was Prop 47. I think what the data shows us that the issue is we have impediments to law enforcement doing their job.”

