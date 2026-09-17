California teachers union sues state over $3.9 billion in delayed Prop. 98 funds

By

California Teachers Association filed a lawsuit against the state Tuesday over its decision to withhold Proposition 98 funding from schools in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. The lawsuit followed the Legislature’s July approval of a revised state budget that deferred $3.9 billion in Prop. 98 payments, which has drawn criticism from education groups and districts across California.

Click Here to Subscribe to the California Political Review

“These funds were guaranteed to public schools through Proposition 98, enshrined in the California constitution for nearly 40 years,” the union said in a news release. As California school districts face mounting pressure from declining enrollment and rising costs, many have built their budgets around expected state funding while facing uncertainty over when the Prop. 98 money will arrive. Sacramento City Unified is among the districts that have opposed the deferral as it grapples with one of the state’s most severe fiscal crises, with a structural deficit of $222 million. The district’s latest long-term plan to avoid insolvency assumes it will receive $22.7 million in each of the 2027-28 and 2028-29 school years from the $3.9 billion in withheld Prop. 98 funding.

Other financially strained districts, including Los Angeles Unified, have also made staffing cuts amid budget shortfalls, laying off hundreds of employees. In May, the union criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget was unconstitutional, warning that withholding the money would further destabilize schools as thousands of educators throughout the state faced layoffs.

Click here to read the full article at the Sacramento Bee