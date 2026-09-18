Paramount Sets California Exit Plans Over Antitrust Battle With Blue States & Stymied $111B WBD Merger

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David Ellison has let it be known that he is willing to take his Paramount ball and leave California if the state doesn’t ditch its effort to block the company’s pending merger with Warner Bros Discovery.

And now it looks like the CEO’s ball really could be in play.

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Paramount brass have told key officials and stakeholders the company is “deadly serious” about leaving California and the home of Hollywood after more than 100 years, sources tell Deadline. Among those told a deposit has been put down on the moving trucks is L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and state Attorney General Rob Bonta. The AG joined with 11 other states to file an antitrust lawsuit against the $110 billion merger. The Writers Guild of America has also sued.

“Mayor Bass is focused on protecting and fighting for jobs in L.A., including critical jobs in the entertainment industry that have been a vital part of Los Angeles’ economy,” a spokesperson for City Hall told Deadline today. “She’s been engaged on this issue and will continue to fight to make sure L.A. is home to Hollywood,” the mayor’s office added.

Thousands of jobs will be lost if Paramount’s corporate headquarters were to shift to Georgia, Tennessee or Texas, three sites reportedly floated by the company. Even without a move, a merged company would likely see layoffs as it looks to deliver shareholders $6 billion in promised cost savings.

Click here to read the full article at Deadline.com