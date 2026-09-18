The missing piece of California’s new crime law: Drug treatment

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Two years ago, proponents of Proposition 36 pledged the measure would curb crime, substance abuse and homelessness in California.

So after voters overwhelmingly passed it, how well is the law working?

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We’re publishing a special report today looking at how the law is affecting lives on the ground in courts and in jails. CalMatters’ Marisa Kendall and Cayla Mihalovich found that even officials who support the law and believe it has the potential to do good also acknowledge that some people it was intended to help with drug treatment are falling through the cracks.

Matt Mahan, San Jose mayor and Prop. 36 proponent: “People are waiting and dying on the streets for lack of a proper treatment system. The fundamental problem remains, which is that the state has refused to take ownership of building a robust treatment system that is going to serve the needs of people.

Our reporters also found that counties are implementing the law in wildly different ways. Under Prop. 36, certain drug and theft offenses are no longer considered a misdemeanor, but rather a “treatment-mandated felony.” People facing those charges can either choose treatment or serve time in prison. But the law doesn’t specify how long someone needs to remain in treatment before their charges are dropped. In Ventura County programs last three months. In San Luis Obispo County, it’s two years.

For some, putting their lives on hold as they complete treatment can affect their ability to repair other aspects of their lives, like finding work.

After finishing a three-month residential treatment program in Sonoma County for allegedly possessing fentanyl, Aaron Kasper thought his charges would be dropped. But for the remainder of his year-long court-mandated time, he was required to undergo random drug testing and attend regular court appearances, outpatient treatments and self-help meetings.

Since Kasper entered a plea deal, he knew it would be futile to apply for jobs with a felony conviction on his record. He lived off savings and postponed his job search until two weeks before his year was up.

Kasper: “I tried to make the best of a horrible situation.”

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters