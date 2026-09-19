Newsom floats prospect of special session or executive action on AI

“We’re looking at across the spectrum,” the governor said. “We’re looking to see what we can do in the next few weeks — days, weeks, and months.”

The California governor and likely presidential candidate described the car he was riding in during a Wednesday evening call as strewn with dozens of pages of ideas and memos focused on the issue.

“After that Hugging Face incident weeks ago, we were on this,” Newsom said, referring to the July incident in which rogue OpenAI programs executed an autonomous cyberattack. He said he has been in discussion with state legislative leaders, tech safety advocates and those representing AI labs, among others, in crafting a response.

Any additional move by California, the global locus of the tech and AI industry, could have major national and even global repercussions.

Newsom said he felt spurred to act in part because of “the tendency of the Trump administration to do absolutely nothing.”

His remarks come amid deep fissures in the industry — and in Washington — over how to regulate the industry, and with President Donald Trump repeatedly dismissing concerns about AI. In California, Newsom said, “We’re mindful that we need to continue to iterate and that we must continue to lead.”

Newsom’s signature last year on California’s first-in-the-nation AI transparency and incident reporting law set off a cross-country tour of copycat lawmaking in states like New York and Illinois. And last week he signed two AI safety bills to regulate the kind of third-party safety checks now being called for by the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic.

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