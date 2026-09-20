Gavin Newsom to Take Action on AI ‘Safety’ Before Leaving Office over ‘AI’s Potential Risks to Humanity’

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Democrats are now realizing that AI is being used to reveal all of their fraud, and at breakneck speed

Governor Gavin Newsom’s communication mouthpiece posted there will be some big news tomorrow attached to this:

“Governor Gavin Newsom told POLITICO he plans to take further action on AI safety before leaving office, raising the possibility of a special California legislative session amid escalating concerns about the technology’s potential risks to humanity.”

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And Politico announced:

Gavin Newsom told us he plans to take further action on AI safety before leaving office – raising the possibility of a special California legislative session amid concerns about AI’s potential risks to humanity.

In June 2026, California and Anthropic announced a statewide partnership that makes Claude available to state agencies and local governments at a 50% discount. Governor Gavin Newsom sold it as a first-of-its-kind deal to expand responsible AI use in government: help workers draft and summarize documents, analyze information, handle routine tasks, and improve public services—without replacing staff. Anthropic also provides free workforce training, technical assistance, and developer input on workflows.

The deal sits against a backdrop of federal tension: the Trump administration had restricted some Anthropic model rollouts and labeled the company a supply-chain risk, and Anthropic had earlier clashed with the Pentagon over contract terms on surveillance and autonomous weapons, Politico reported. California officials said that federal designation did not come up in their negotiations.

But far more interesting than Gov. Newsom answering to his tech overlords and big donors is Rob Pyers’ post:

He links to a Late Filing Report to the Secretary of State by the California Democrat Party showing huge contributions:

Anthropic PBC: $49,000

and

Anthropic PBC: $801,000

No word on what the Anthropic deal means for California’s data security, which has been historically a mind-boggling deficient problem.

In response to Sen. Josh Hawley’s post, I noted today on X that AI CEOs want indemnification. And Democrats are more concerned with what AI will uncover about them. Both should be liable.

Click here to read the full article at the California Globe