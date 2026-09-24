‘Very dangerous’ hurricane in the Pacific explodes into Cat-5 monster as it moves towards SoCal

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Southern California could face dangerous surf and rip currents from Hurricane Polo after the Pacific storm grew into a Category 5 monster overnight.

Polo was packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, after undergoing a period of rapid strengthening, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The hurricane was roughly 220 miles south of Zihuatanejo in the Mexican state of Guerrero. The dramatic escalation occurred after Polo had strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane Monday afternoon.

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While the hurricane itself is expected to remain offshore, its effects could begin reaching Southern California by the weekend, bringing strong swells, tropical humidity and potentially dangerous rip currents.

The threat comes just weeks after Hurricane Marie battered the California coast with flooding and high tides, and as the state prepares for what officials have warned could be a historic El Niño season.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Monday, allowing agencies to prepare vulnerable communities, roads and critical infrastructure, as well as stage emergency supplies ahead of potentially destructive winter weather.

Exactly where Polo goes next remains uncertain.

Forecasting models reviewed by the Daily Mail show several possible routes for the storm or its remnants over the next seven to 10 days, though only a small number of models see Polo’s center heading toward California.

Other projections show tropical moisture potentially moving into Arizona and New Mexico next week, while Texas remains a more distant possibility, the outlet reported.

Meteorologist Ross Ellet of 13ABC said most models still steer Polo away from the US.

“While a few models have this storm turning into the Gulf of California, and possibly into the Southwestern part of the US, most weather maps push this storm northwest away from land,” Ellet said. “This will need to be watched in the days ahead.”

Click here to read the full article in the California Post