Lawmakers unveil Hollywood tax incentive proposal

Congress should create the credit “immediately,” the president said on social media last month, arguing that too many productions have “moved to Canada, and other Countries, with very little work being done anymore in the United States. Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!” he wrote.

Schiff, who was Democrats’ point person in Trump’s first impeachment trial, told reporters during a virtual news conference on Thursday that this was one time that he was happy to see a social media post from the president.

“Not something I say often, but I really was,” Schiff added. “I’m thrilled with his support for this.”

The bill’s introduction, industry boosters say, could one day be seen as a turning point for Hollywood: the start of a push to bring work back from the far-flung constellation of countries — Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom among them — that have long drawn film and TV production away from the U.S. Lawmakers aim to pass it during Congress’ lame-duck session after the November midterms.

The bipartisan support reflects a political reality: there are several production hubs in Republican-led states, among them Georgia and Louisiana. Roughly 40 states have their own production incentives, including California, which more than doubled its program last year to $750 million annually. But the state has continued to lose shoots to other locales, and Los Angeles County lost more than 42,000 film and television jobs between 2022 and 2024.

Click here to read the full article in Politico