Steve Hilton is going down to crushing defeat

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Moderates and Conservatives need to focus on Prop. 40 (Billionaire’s tax) to motivate voter turnout

Let’s get real California. Steve Hilton’s campaign for California Governor is over. He is being crushed by Xavier Becerra, and Becerra isn’t even trying to do so. And the TV ads tying Hilton to an unpopular Donald Trump in California (anomalous in this state at just 27% favorable) haven’t even started yet.

A new Berkeley/IGS poll released today gives Becerra a 25 point lead a week or so before voting starts. Despite Hilton’s soupy evergreen smile and cheery disposition talking about “Cal-i-fornia” on Fox News channel, Becerra is leading 58% to 33% for Hilton, and Hilton’s trajectory in all the recent polls is down, down, and worsening. In my view, nothing he does now will allow him to climb anywhere near the 41% finish State Senator Brian Dahle gained four years ago in his race against Gavin Newsom. Hilton is dead in the water. As a conservative Republican I don’t like saying that, but it is so evidently true it can’t be ignored, especially considering down ballot candidates who are conservatives and who will now be burdened by the double millstone of an unpopular President and a candidate for Governor who is not motivating the kind of voter turnout these down ballot candidates need and deserve.

Similarly, the Proposition 39 “Voter ID” effort and campaign has been botched. I got a call from a Republican candidate for statewide office a month ago saying he was featuring “Voter ID” in Prop. 39 as a centerpiece of his campaign, like that was a secret weapon. It isn’t, not the way that measure was proposed and handled. Prop. 39 should be ahead, as it is a no-brainer that almost everyone agrees with showing ID to vote. But it is behind in the polls and also sinking. Why? Prop. 39’s backers got the wrong lawyer to draft the measure, whose wording left predictable loop-holes and vulnerabilities that allowed Democrat Attorney General Bonta to eviscerate his writing of the “Title and Summary” of the measure that goes on the ballot. For independent and less alert voters, who rely on ballot information, that tilted the vote against the measure in a legal but underhanded fashion. Added to this is the predictable early and effective campaign by partisan Democrats to turn the Proposition into a battle on Trump’s popularity which dooms it to utter defeat. The Yes on Prop. 39 campaign was absent while the Left defined the election as about whether or not you liked Trump in crazy TDS California. That campaign is a goner and is not going to motivate voters needed for down ballot conservatives to win any more than a Steve Hilton garden party.

Click here to read the full article at James Lacy’s Substack