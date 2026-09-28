How Many Legislative Committees and Bills Were There in the 2026 Session?

By

Do these committees author bill themselves?

Both Assembly and Senate Standing Committees do the bulk of the legislative work in the California Legislature. How many are there and what are their sizes? And do these committees author bill themselves? The following information is for the 2026 Legislative Session.

Click Here to Subscribe to the California Political Review

How many Senate Standing Committees are there? 25

What is the average size of a Senate Standing Committee? 9

Which Senate Standing Committee has the most members? Budget with 18

Which Senate Standing Committee has the fewest members? There are seven committees with 5 members

Which Senators have the most committee assignments?

Senators Ochoa-Bogh and Seyarto with 8 each

Senators Caballero, Gonzalez, Grayson, Laird, Menjivar, Reyes, and Richardson have 7 each

What is the average number of committee assignments per Senator? 5

How many Senate Standing Committees authored bills? 12

How many total Senate committee bills were introduced? 157

How many Assembly Standing Committees are there? 32

What is the average size of an Assembly Standing Committee? 12

Which Assembly Standing Committee has the most members? Budget with 33

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe