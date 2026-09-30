Soaring California gas prices have almost hit the all-time record

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The price of gas in California soared to within 7 cents of the all-time high on Monday even as prices leveled off in much of the U.S.

The average price per gallon of gas in California is $6.37, according to AAA, nearly $2 more than the $4.48 across the U.S. California’s all-time record is $6.44.

On Monday, the average gas price nationwide was the same as it was one week ago, according to AAA. But not in California. Gas prices here are up 20 cents in the past week and 72 cents in the past month. Nationwide prices are up 39 cents over the past month.