Walters: Would closing California’s corporate tax loopholes actually generate new revenue?

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California unions whose members depend on the state budget for their salaries celebrated last week when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation aimed at plugging corporate tax loopholes.

“Giant, highly profitable, global corporations often pay less in California taxes than a social worker or a teacher,” Arnulfo De La Cruz, president of the Service Employees International Union, said in a statement. “That makes no sense at all, and we’re going to change that. Accountability for corporate tax credits is long overdue.

“Every year, caregivers, social workers, child care providers and state workers have to fight to justify funding for the vital work we do; yet, corporations walk away with billions in tax dollars and never have to justify a penny of it.”

Senate Bill 1349, sponsored by SEIU and other unions and carried by state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, a Long Beach Democrat, orders the Legislative Analyst’s Office to study major “tax expenditures,” the official name for tax laws that favor certain classes of taxpayers. The LAO would recommend changes or repeals of those that it deems to be cost-ineffective.

It’s the latest wrinkle in a yearslong political debate over whether tax laws should be used to subsidize specific economic sectors, thereby reducing revenue that could have been used for public services. But it’s tinged in irony.

The Department of Finance already publishes an annual report on tax expenditures, the latest of which indicates that they cost the state budget about $100 billion a year, with $76 billion of that from personal income taxes.

Corporate tax expenditures, the obvious target of SB 1349, are a relatively small $8.2 billion, including a series of tax credits for Southern California’s film and TV production industry. In fact, the Democratic legislators who sent SB 1349 to Newsom’s desk also voted for two bills that expand the credits the industry says are needed to prevent production from fleeing to other states.