Advocates sue OpenAI over Hugging Face hack under California anti-hacking law

“There’s nothing magic about it that means that this law applies to this instance and wouldn’t apply to the others,” Tyler Whitmer, LASST’s founder, told POLITICO of the Hugging Face hack. “I would say that includes incidents from other AI companies as well. I wouldn’t just limit that to OpenAI’s incidents.”

CEO Sam Altman on Friday called the Hugging Face incident the most severe one OpenAI has discovered. It involved a “swarm” of several hundred AI agents that exchanged over 70,000 secret messages about how to cheat their way through a common cybersecurity evaluation, according to an independent review.

“Hugging Face was a serious incident and we’ve taken a series of actions in response to it, but this lawsuit is completely without merit,” OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said in a statement.

OpenAI has been conducting a broader review of its models’ activities following the Hugging Face incursion and, after the cases involving U.S. government websites became public, it announced a pause on training of the company’s latest AI models.

Whitmer said after Hugging Face indicated it wouldn’t be taking legal action and Nvidia announced an agreement to acquire the startup earlier this month, he decided it was important that “somebody do it.”

Click here to read the full article in Politico