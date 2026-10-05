Steve Hilton’s most disgusting campaign ad

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“Bud Light” style ad blunder, sexualization and reasonless voting are the theme.

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A social media promotion between Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April 2023 triggered a major conservative boycott, a steep drop in sales, and widespread media debate.

And in the same vein as the Bud Light advertising wreck, now Steve Hilton has a far more explicit and frankly disgusting, sexualized advertisement of his own, ending with a tight camera shot of an attractive young woman holding an envelope to her mouth who is told by another attractive young woman to…. “Lick It!”

Click here to read the full article at James V. Lacy’s Substack