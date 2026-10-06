A little-known provision in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill has created a major dilemma for California

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But beyond the projected health insurance losses, the law has created an additional problem in California. The new federal rules and state lawmakers’ response to them could create a state budget deficit or increase health insurance premiums for Californians, and some healthcare groups say time is running out to avert a crisis. On Friday, associations representing California doctors and health insurance plans sued the state to try to resolve the situation in time.

At issue is a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that forbids states from taxing public health plans at a higher rate than private health plans. California has for years imposed a higher tax on health plans that provide coverage through the state’s Medi-Cal program, which provides healthcare coverage to low-income residents. The plans actually support paying the tax, known as the Managed Care Organization tax, because it allows them to leverage federal matching funds. In other words, the tax is a win for them because it helps them access more money and generates more funding for public health providers.

Healthcare groups, including the California Medical Association, went to the ballot in 2024 and secured voter approval to enshrine the current structure of the tax in state law.

The new federal rules, however, forced Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers to rework the tax. Lawmakers were in a bind. If they eliminated or reduced the MCO tax, public health providers would face a significant reduction in funding. But if they raised taxes on private health plans to match the taxes on public providers, that would raise private insurance costs.

California must seek federal approval for its healthcare tax structure. Through the state budget, Newsom and lawmakers approved a version of the tax that complies with federal law by raising taxes on private insurers. That sparked massive backlash from those insurers, which say they will raise annual premiums by about $100 per person.

“It’s the Trump admin that was advocating HR1 in the first place, which is what necessitated this change,” H.D. Palmer, a spokesperson for the California Department of Finance, said in June. “We hope and expect it will be approved.”

The Newsom administration also plans to submit another version of the tax that would essentially maintain the status quo — in violation of federal law but in compliance with the voter-enacted state law. Administration officials do not expect the Trump administration to approve that version of the tax, Palmer said.