Newsom’s signing saga is over

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PENS DOWN: Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up his last bill signing and vetoing marathon in office Wednesday evening.

The 2026 legislative session was largely defined by the major proposals that never made it to Newsom’s desk, such as the push to reshape the state’s wildfire liability system (and don’t forget the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant extension that never was).

Nonetheless, the Legislature passed 1,160 bills, and Newsom signed 1,040 of them — and vetoed 120, according to his office.

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Many of those decisions will have far-reaching impacts on California’s energy and climate policies, so, now that the dust has settled, we bring you our totally-unofficial-but-hopefully-informative take on the winners and losers of this year’s legislative session.

Winner: Wildfire policy advocates

Megafire Action, a wildfire policy organization, declared a victory for wildfire resilience and home hardening after Newsom signed all of the organization’s sponsored bills.

Those include Sen. Ben Allen’s SB 894, which establishes a loan program to provide low-interest financing for home hardening and defensive space improvements, and Assemblymember Steve Bennett’s AB 1934, which requires state fire officials to develop a home hardening certification program to make buildings more wildfire resistant. The nonprofit’s CEO, Matt Weiner, said the bill package represents a huge shift in how the state is approaching wildfire and climate risk.

Winner: Bike industry

Newsom also signed Sen. Catherine Blakespear’s SB 1167, a bill to clamp down on the sale of high-powered vehicles resembling electric bicycles.

The measure clarifies that look-alikes that exceed state speed limits can’t be sold or advertised as e-bikes and creates new manufacturer labeling requirements to make it easier for parents and law enforcement to know if a bike is legal. The bill emerged earlier this year amid a rash of headlines about children killing or injuring themselves or others riding high-speed devices.

The bigger win for the bike industry this session was the bills that didn’t pass. That includes AB 1942, which would have created new license plate rules, a step advocates say would have disrupted the e-bike market because California doesn’t have a system for registering the devices.

Loser: California’s utilities

It was a tough year to be a power company. The state’s investor-owned utilities were poised to be the biggest beneficiaries of Newsom’s signature proposal to reduce how much money they have to shell out if they cause a wildfire. When that deal failed, it sent their stock values tumbling.

Then, Newsom signed a slew of bills cracking down on utility finances. That included SB 905, by Sen. Josh Becker, which requires the California Public Utilities Commission to consider reducing the profit rate the state’s utilities are allowed to collect for some types of investments, like burying power lines, and evaluate alternative methods of financing projects that could save money.

Becker told POLITICO that outcome was “not at all certain” given stiff opposition from the utilities.

Newsom also signed other measures targeting power company finances, including AB 2463, by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, which requires the CPUC to disclose the financial models it relies upon in determining utility profit rates, and AB 2065, by Petrie-Norris, which requires the CPUC to financially penalize utilities that charge customers for costs they weren’t supposed to, as well as SB 1098, by Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, which requires the CPUC to discourage utilities from unnecessarily racking up expenses outside of their primary budget.

To Becker, those decisions indicated a Newsom attitude of “we’re not going to be afraid to look at some of the fundamental economics of utilities, even while we still work on utility issues and wildfire issues going forward,” he said.

Loser: Fossil fuel industry

Newsom signed AB 2313, by Assemblymember Marc Berman, which requires the CPUC to establish a program where the state’s natural gas providers must offer an incentive to customers whose service lines are scheduled for a replacement to instead discontinue their gas service.

He also signed Assemblymember Gregg Hart’s AB 1448, which will block offshore oil producers from using pipelines to transport their product to the California shore. That will make it far more difficult to get product to market for any offshore drillers the Trump administration might lease offshore drilling territory to in the future.

Loser: High-speed rail accountability

One of Newsom’s more surprising vetoes Wednesday came over a bill that would have given an independent watchdog — whom the governor appointed — more power over the state’s high-speed rail project.

The rejection of Assembly Transportation Chair Lori Wilson’s AB 1608 came after it received bipartisan support during the final days of session. The bill would have allowed Inspector General Ben Belnap to hire under new job classifications and sign contracts of up to $1 million without needing approval from other state agencies first.

Belnap has argued that he’s been unable to fill positions because the job classifications it can hire for are too low-level and don’t meet the skills needed for the job. The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Office of the Inspector General has also reported delays in acquiring needed goods and services, like a whistleblower hotline.

Click here to read the full article in Politico