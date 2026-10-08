“I hate Trump” says ad funded by Carl DeMaio

Donors to DeMaio’s Reform California may disagree
A vigorous campaign over California’s Proposition 39, to establish Voter ID at the ballot box, has kicked in with both the Yes and No sides airing expensive television commercials. The “No” side, funded by unions and the California Democratic Party, was first out with their ads, predictably blaming Trump for it as an effort to “rig” elections (such misdirection!). But in a state where the President’s approval rating sits at just 27%, it would be considered smart politics and part of the usual political playbook by the Democrats.
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The “Yes” side has responded with advertising aimed at independent voters who might not like Trump but still support the idea of showing an identification in order to vote, an idea that has majority support in polls. One of the named funders on screen per campaign finance rules of the ads in favor is San Diego County Assemblyman Carl DeMaio and his Reform California organization, which is funded itself by many small donors who respond to DeMaio’s incessant appeals for money through text, email and direct mail. The overwhelming majority of these small donors are “MAGA” and support President Trump.
Nevertheless, Carl DeMaio’s name appears in the disclaimer as a funder of the main TV ad supporting Yes on 39, which includes a man who looks into the camera and says “I hate Trump.” There is irony in the fact that DeMaio is using funding provided by grassroots Trump supporters to fund an ad that says “I hate Trump.”
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