Newsom apologized to tribes for historic harms, but vetoed 2 bills that would have empowered them

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Five days after signing a law formalizing a state apology for “harms and atrocities” against California’s Native peoples, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed two additional bills that California tribes had championed, one on water and the other on sacred sites.

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Tribal leaders say the vetoes leave them shut out of decisions about their ancestral waters and sacred places.

One of Newsom’s vetoes struck down a measure that would have compelled state agencies to address water shortages faced by tribes. Assembly Bill 2218 by Ash Kalra, a Santa Clara County Democrat, would have established a state policy to address water-related inequities and would have required a dispute between a tribe and any state water agency over water projects in the tribe’s ancestral territory to go through a mediation process, run by the Governor’s Office of Tribal Affairs. The Karuk Tribe and the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians co-sponsored the legislation.

Newsom also rejected a bill that would have barred state agencies from significantly interfering with tribal religious practices on state land unless the state showed a compelling reason and chose the approach that interfered least. Assemblymember James Ramos, a Democrat from San Bernardino and the Legislature’s only Native American member, authored AB 1881, which was called the California Indian Freedom Act of 2026.

Only tribes could sue to enforce Ramos’ bill. Agencies would also have had to seek and document a tribe’s written consent before significantly changing a site they know is sacred, though an agency could ask for consultation if a tribe objected.

Ramos is a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe and is a former chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Neither bill drew a “no” vote in the Assembly, though 23 members did not vote on the water bill and 15 on the sacred-sites bill, many Republican. Not voting counts the same as a no vote, and lawmakers are known to skip votes that might offend their supporters and donors.

In his veto message for the water bill, Newsom wrote that the bill was “not sufficiently clear about how its new policy will be implemented” and that “adding new sources of uncertainty will delay our urgent fight to secure Californians’ water supplies.”

About Ramos’ bill, Newsom wrote that he was “sympathetic to the goals of this measure” but that it could have “far-reaching impacts” on state government operations and management of state property, and that “this uncertainty calls for further discussion and review.”

The governor’s office referred to Newsom’s veto messages in response to a request for comment on this article.

Tribes criticize water bill veto

“Tribes need to be at the table when decisions are being made, not brought in after the important decisions have already been made,” said Russell “Buster” Attebery, chairman of the Karuk Tribe.

Shingle Springs Vice Chair Malissa Tayaba called the veto of the water bill a “backhanded betrayal of California tribes and a direct contradiction of his apology and promises of reconciliation.”

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters