Becerra’s Baggage Would Have Taken Down Anyone Else

By

How is media not hammering Becerra on the missing migrant children, the Awan brothers scandal, and $22.6 billion in grants for migrants from 2020 to 2024?

There are serious questions about Xavier Becerra’s long record in elected office that deserve answers. His tainted tenure as President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services Secretary, and the government’s handling of unaccompanied migrant children, which has been the subject of extensive investigative reporting, including by The New York Times. Migrant children are still missing and legacy media doesn’t seem too interested.

Whatever Becerra’s explanation is, shouldn’t California voters hear it directly from him? How is media not hammering Becerra on the missing migrant children?

The Globe has covered Becerra extensively for many years: Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary doubled down on tyrannical COVID policies, including mandatory masking and vaccines for everyone including pregnant women and infants, as well as business and school lockdowns.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer recently accused Xavier Becerra when he was HHS Secretary of potentially hiding Anthony Fauci’s COVID-era diary and cellphone from Congress — documents that contained references to “COVID-19,” “gain-of-function,” and “Wuhan” that Republicans specifically requested in November 2023. Becerra either intentionally withheld the materials or failed to conduct an adequate search, according to Comer.

The California Post recently reported that Xavier Becerra disparaged migrant children as “little Juanitos and Juanitas” while leading former President Joe Biden administration’s health department, a former colleague alleges — fueling Democratic insiders’ fears about California’s would-be governor.

“I never heard a single person disparage immigrant children,” a former Biden administration official who worked with Becerra told the California Post. “He was the only person who brazenly said, ‘these little Juanitos and Juanitas.’”

But wait! There’s more!

Under HHS Secretary Becerra’s authority, “the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ramped up grants for migrants from 2020 to 2024 — which included cash assistance to buy cars, homes and even build credit for startup businesses, according to a shocking watchdog report that found taxpayers were left on the hook for $22.6 billion.

According to the OpenTheBooks report:

Robin Dunn Marcos, who led HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) under former President Joe Biden, oversaw $22.6 billion in grant distributions since 2020, with her former employers emerging as top beneficiaries. The International Rescue Committee (IRC), where she spent 23 years as a senior director, received $598 million, while Church World Service, her employer of four years, was awarded $355 million.

The corruption runs so deep it’s literally rinse and repeat.

A few years earlier, then-Congressman Xavier Becerra chaired the House Democratic Caucus, from 2013 to 2017, when IT aides Imran Awan, his brothers Abid and Jamal Awan, and other family associates, worked for many Democratic offices, including Becerra’s.

The Awan brothers logged into the Democratic Caucus server thousands of times without authorization. Capitol Police also investigated procurement irregularities, equipment that did not appear on inventories, and unauthorized network access.

Imran Awan was later arrested on federal bank-fraud charges.

Becerra’s office and the Dem caucus paid the family more than other members, Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak reported.

When Becerra left Congress in 2017, he asked to have his server wiped while it was under investigation, I reported. It was also revealed that the Pakistani IT staffers were sending sensitive information to the Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2017, I reported:

Becerra has his own troubles in D.C. as he was up to his eyeballs in the House Democratic Caucus Awan Brothers Congressional IT Scandal. Then-Rep. Xavier Becerra was the caucus chairman when he gave a fake server to the cops in order to obstruct their investigation. “The executive director of the Democratic Caucus was Sean McCluskie, who was Becerra’s chief of staff and is now chief deputy attorney general of California,” Daily Caller reporter Luke Rosiak reported in 2017. “The Awans and their associates collected more than $5 million in pay from congressional offices, often drawing chief-of-staff level pay though there is reason to believe many didn’t even show up. The House’s internal probe found they logged into servers they had no affiliation with, used members’ usernames, covered their tracks, and persisted even after being fired.”

Since the January 2017 appointment of Xavier Becerra to California Attorney General by California Governor Jerry Brown, I’ve questioned why Becerra was chosen out of all of the qualified Deputy AG’s and lawyers in-state, and suggested it was to provide distance between Becerra and DC, as well as a strong offense during the investigation into his leadership role in the Congressional IT scandal and cover up.

If the name Sean McCluskie, rings a bell, he is former chief of staff for the former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who pleaded guilty to stealing $225,000 from the former Biden Cabinet secretary’s campaign account in Governor Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff Dana Williamson’s public corruption case.

The Congressional hacking suspects–the Pakistani born Awan brothers–ran the Information Technology (IT) for dozens of Democrat congressmen and women, and could read every email and communication sent or received. Members of the California Democrat House delegation also hired the Awan brothers, along with nearly 30 more House Democrats as a “shared employee,” according to Legistorm.

Click here to read the full article at the California Globe