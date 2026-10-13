How California’s insurance race became a race to the left

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Progressives have spotted an opening to seize one of the most powerful regulatory posts in the country from establishment Democrats.

They’re bringing in Sen. Bernie Sanders to help.

“People are sick and tired of the greed of these billionaires, tired of them undermining democracy,” thundered Sanders (I-Vt.) at a Saturday rally in San Francisco, the first of three California stops to whip up support for a tax on billionaires and a clutch of progressive candidates. Among the headliners: Jane Kim, a Democrat and former San Francisco official running for state insurance commissioner.

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For progressives, the insurance post represents a chance to transform policy in an influential — if little-known — role in the nation’s most populous state. And it offers an alternative route to power for a wing of the Democratic Party that flopped in this year’s gubernatorial race after billionaire Tom Steyer lost in the primary.

“This is an industry that needs a transformative shift,” Kim said in an interview. Voters are “tired of any candidate that’s going to do more of the same … they want to see someone fight the insurance industry.”

Kim is up against state Sen. Ben Allen, marking the first time two Democrats have ever competed directly for the seat. A recent poll showed voters narrowly preferring Kim in the Nov. 3 contest, though most remain undecided.

The stakes are unusually high, because California is experiencing perhaps the most extreme insurance market crunch in the nation. A rash of wildfires, combined with price regulations insurers say are too strict, have prompted insurers to pull back en masse and left more than half-a-million people with no private insurer willing to cover them.

California’s top insurance official enjoys a formidable set of powers including the authority to tamp down on price hikes, investigate insurers for their claims practices and propose legislation to change the insurance code. And Sanders’ visit reflects the intensity of the contest between establishment Democrats and their left flank over whether the state can nurse the market back to health — or take a more muscular role in it.

Kim, a former civil rights attorney and Sanders campaigner backed by the California Democratic Socialists of America, intends to make the state a major provider of insurance against natural disasters for all homeowners — a sharp break from the state’s current private-led system. The program she’s proposing, which would need to be created through legislation, would be funded through a charge on home insurance policies.

Allen, a veteran lawmaker endorsed by the state Democratic Party, is proposing an extension of policies set by outgoing Commissioner Ricardo Lara, combined with efforts to reduce fire risk in communities that he says will attract insurers.

“Blowing something up with no plan is not going to help consumers,” Allen said of Kim’s platform in an interview. “I understand that people are mad. I’m angry, too … I’m putting a plan forward that’s bold, audacious, but also doable. I’m not going to lie to people about what’s possible.”

Lara, also a Democrat, has spent three years enacting policies meant to bring insurers back, like allowing them to set prices based on future climate risk, which they were previously barred from doing, and to pass on some of the costs linked to rising natural disasters around the world. He and insurers say the policies are helping the market recover, but some consumer groups have attacked the policies as too industry-friendly.

Click here to read the full article in Politico