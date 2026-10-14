Xavier Becerra Backs Out of Another Debate with Steve Hilton

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Why would Becerra not want to be seen by Hispanic voters in a Univision debate?

Republican Steve Hilton has reported that Democrat Xavier Becerra backed out of yet another debate in the California gubernatorial race.

Hilton is everywhere, criss-crossing the state every day. Becerra is taking a page out of former President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, and mostly running his campaign from an underground bunker.

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During the weekend, we learned that Becerra backed out of the Univision debate, citing a “scheduling conflict.” Univision? Why would Becerra not want to be seen by Hispanic voters in a Univision debate?

Hilton noted that his team offered to accommodate Becerra’s schedule, and tied it to Becerra’s recent claims, proven false about how his parents came to the U.S. with $12 in their pocket.

Even a serious candidate safely ahead in the polls would show up to convey his policies, and commitment to the job. Anything less is insulting to voters.

Refusing to show up to debate demonstrates a lack of sincerity, as well as obvious insecurity about being called on the carpet on policy issues.

Hilton and Becerra held one televised general-election debate, hosted by CNN in Burbank on September 30, 2026. Hilton went on offense from the start, pressing Becerra on his record as attorney general and as Biden HHS secretary, the Globe reported.

So far, it is the only actual face-to-face matchup before the November 3 election.

Polls at the time showed Becerra with a roughly 25 point lead – the Berkeley IGS/LA Times figured around 58%–33%.

Hilton has repeatedly pressed for more debates, and has done internal polling showing the gap closing between the two candidates.

Xavier Becerra’s lead over Steve Hilton shrunk to just 5.6 points in a poll conducted immediately after the their’ first and only debate.

“The poll, commissioned by Hilton’s campaign and conducted by pollster David Wolfson on Oct. 1-2, surveyed 1,020 California voters and found Becerra with 45.7% support to Hilton’s 40.1%, while another 14.1% remain undecided,” the CA Post reported.

Perhaps that, and he didn’t want to be asked why he lied to millions about his family’s immigration history, explains why last week Becerra pulled out of the scheduled Los Angeles Times debate.

Hilton posted the announcement on X Monday afternoon, calling the withdrawal a break from a pledge Becerra made in August to participate in multiple debates.

“Becerra PULLS OUT of tomorrow’s LA Times debate,” Hilton wrote. “The move comes after a new poll found CNN debate viewers favored Hilton 74% to 20%. In August, Becerra promised MULTIPLE debates. Now after losing the first, he’s back in hiding—taking voters for granted. Pathetic!”

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe