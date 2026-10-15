How is Kimberly Guilfoyle related to California governor Gavin Newsom? The surprising link between two political figures

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Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom’s personal history connects two big names from opposite sides of the American political spectrum. The former couple tied the knot in December 2001 and divorced in 2005, before Newsom became governor of California and Guilfoyle rose to prominence in conservative media and Republican politics.

Politics often brings together people whose careers later move in very different directions. Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom are one such example. Guilfoyle and Newsom shared a chapter of their personal and professional lives together in San Francisco once married to each other before Guilfoyle went on to become a conservative political figure and Newsom became governor of California.

Their relationship continues to be an interesting connection between two characters on opposite ends of American politics. Since then their careers, public statements and party affiliations have gone their separate ways, and their history is relevant to an understanding of where each of them has ended up.

Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American lawyer, former television legal analyst and political personality. She initially established her career in law, working as a prosecutor in California before getting into television and conservative politics.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Guilfoyle earned her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Davis, and later graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She was admitted to practise law in California in 1994 and worked in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Guilfoyle subsequently established a media career as a legal analyst for CourtTV and later worked at Fox News. After leaving the network in 2018, she became increasingly involved in Republican politics and fundraising for Donald Trump.

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