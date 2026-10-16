9th Circuit Hands Trump Administration Decisive Win Over California’s ‘No Vigilantes Act’

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California’s effort to dictate how federal law enforcement officers identify themselves while carrying out their duties has run headlong into a constitutional brick wall, courtesy of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. (Yes, the 9th — they’re showing semi-refreshing levels of sanity these days.)

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In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel reversed a lower court’s refusal to block enforcement of California’s so-called “No Vigilantes Act” against federal officers, concluding that the law’s application to federal officers violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause — and the panel wasn’t exactly on the fence about it.

Writing for the court, Judge Mark Bennett concluded that the federal government wasn’t merely likely to succeed in its challenge to the law — it was “certain to succeed.”

California’s Attempt to Regulate Federal Agents Is a Non-Starter

California enacted the No Vigilantes Act (SB 805) in September 2025, amid heightened tensions over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. The law generally requires law enforcement officers operating in California who aren’t wearing uniforms to visibly display their agency affiliation and either their name or badge number while conducting arrests, detentions, or crowd-control operations. It expressly includes federal officers, and knowing violations can result in misdemeanor charges.

The Trump administration sued California, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Attorney General Rob Bonta, arguing that the state was attempting to impose its own rules on federal law enforcement operations. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder declined to block the identification requirement, reasoning that the administration hadn’t demonstrated that the law substantially interfered with federal officers’ ability to perform their duties.

But the 9th Circuit disagreed.

The Supremacy Clause Means What It Says

The constitutional issue boils down to a fairly straightforward principle: States don’t get to tell the federal government how to carry out its federal responsibilities unless Congress has authorized them to do so. That principle, known as intergovernmental immunity, flows from the Supremacy Clause.

California maintained that its identification requirements didn’t impose a substantial burden on federal law enforcement. But Bennett explained that the lower court had applied the wrong legal standard — when a state law directly regulates the federal government’s official functions, it doesn’t matter whether the interference is substantial, minimal, or somewhere in between.

As Bennett put it:

Click here to read the full article at Red State