Republicans are spending millions to oust a Democrat who won by 187 votes. Should he worry?

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Democratic Rep. Adam Gray knows all too well that every vote makes a difference.

Two years ago, it took The Associated Press more than a month after Election Day to declare Gray won the race to represent California’s 13th Congressional District, the tightest U.S. House race in the country. By a mere 187 votes, Gray unseated incumbent Republican Rep. John Duarte, to whom Gray lost by just 564 votes two years earlier.

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This year Gray will likely benefit from the blue wave that polls show is sweeping the nation, as well as the pro-Democratic redistricting California voters approved last fall. The odds look favorable and the well-respected Cook Political Report moved the race from “toss-up” to “lean Dem” back in January.

But Gray and House Democrats – who recently sent their campaign committee chair to rally support in Modesto – aren’t leaving anything to chance.

“It’s always competitive, because people aren’t looking to rubber stamp the political parties. They’re looking for somebody who actually puts them first,” Gray said in an interview.

The 13th District, which stretches from Stockton down State Route 99 to Merced, was one of the country’s closest swing seats until voters last year approved Proposition 50, the congressional redistricting plan designed to oust five California Republican incumbents and shore up support for vulnerable Democrats.

Despite the district’s Democratic advantage on paper, Republicans are bullish about their candidate, former Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who in 2021 unseated a progressive Democrat mayor in the heavily liberal city. Part of the GOP’s hopefulness also likely stems from having few other prospects for winnable races in California after last year’s redistricting.

Republican groups have poured money into the race, and House GOP leadership even sent Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana to Chowchilla to rally support for Lincoln. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership, already spent more than $4.34 million on the race this year as of Oct. 11, the most recent campaign filing available. The money is buying ads that paint Gray as tainted by his years in the Legislature and in Congress.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters