Voters’ Prop 36 Delivers Accountability: Repeat Thief Sentenced to 9 Years in State Prison

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Two years ago, you said enough is enough’

California is getting good results with Proposition 36. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow made this announcement Friday:

Today Lauren Pamela Johnston, 35, of Paso Robles, has been sentenced to 9 years in California state prison, with an additional 2 years stayed pending the outcome of an open felony case in Monterey County. She pleaded no contest to all 31 felony counts from a string of car break-ins and identity-theft crimes against North County residents during the 2025 Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

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District Attorney Dow said the case is clear: local evidence that Proposition 36 works. Fifteen of Johnston’s 31 felony convictions were filed under Penal Code section 666.1, the felony for repeat thieves that California voters created when they approved Proposition 36 in November 2024. Without that law, every one of those 15 thefts could have been charged only as a misdemeanor.

“I want to thank the voters of San Luis Obispo County and California,” Dow said. “Two years ago, you said enough is enough. Our county approved Proposition 36 with 66 percent of the vote, and the state approved it with more than 68 percent. This sentence is the direct result of that vote. You gave prosecutors the tools to hold repeat thieves accountable, and in this case those tools protected your neighbors.”

On October 13, 2026, Johnston pleaded no contest before San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse J. Marino to:

15 counts of theft with two or more prior theft convictions (Penal Code section 666.1), the felony created by Proposition 36

9 counts of identity theft (Penal Code section 530.5(a))

3 counts of identity theft with a prior identity-theft conviction (Penal Code section 530.5(c)(2))

3 counts of grand theft (Penal Code section 487(a))

1 count of second-degree vehicle burglary (Penal Code section 459)

She also admitted that she committed these felonies while out on bail in a pending Monterey County case (Penal Code section 12022.1), and she admitted a prior “strike” conviction for first-degree residential burglary. She also admitted an aggravating circumstance: she had previously served a prison term (California Rules of Court, rule 4.421(b)(3)). She was remanded to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. A restitution hearing is set for February 2, 2027.

A Season of Harm for Local Families

From mid-October through early December 2025, Johnston opened unlocked cars and broke into locked ones in high-traffic places, including the Atascadero High School parking lot, shopping-center parking lots, and apartment complexes. She took purses, wallets, phones, cash, and bank cards. Within hours, she used the stolen cards at gas stations, convenience stores, fast-food restaurants, and grocery stores. Victims learned of the thefts when alerts from their banks reached their phones.

The harm reached well past the dollar amounts. One mother’s car was entered in December. The losses included her prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, her children’s sunglasses, her bank and health savings account cards, and her family’s medical insurance cards. Her bank froze her account for a 90-day fraud investigation. In a statement filed with the court, she wrote:

“This theft shattered my sense of security and trust. I have spent countless hours reviewing financial records, filing police reports, and communicating with banks and other institutions in an effort to repair the damage caused by someone else’s deliberate actions… Accountability is essential, both for my own healing and to help prevent similar harm to others.”

Another victim told the Probation Department that the defendant “terrorized the community.” At least one victim was a juvenile whose wallet was taken from his locked vehicle while he was in class at Atascadero High School.

“Behind every count in this case is a neighbor who did nothing wrong,” Dow said. “These were parents picking up their kids, shoppers running holiday errands, and a young man whose wallet was stolen from his locked car. They lost money and property. They also lost their sense of safety, along with many hours spent canceling cards, filing fraud claims, and protecting their identities. This prosecution was for them.”

The Community Spoke Up, and Law Enforcement Answered

During the 2025 Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, District Attorney Dow began hearing from community members and local social media groups. They described repeated car break-ins and fraudulent card charges across North County, and a suspect who had already been arrested yet remained free and kept committing new crimes. Residents on a community Facebook page helped identify the suspect. Surveillance video and an eyewitness placed her at the crimes.

Working with the Atascadero Police Department, the Paso Robles Police Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office gathered seven separate police investigations into one felony prosecution built on the new tools of Proposition 36. On December 10, 2025, officers served a search warrant and arrest warrant at Johnston’s Paso Robles home. There they recovered property belonging to the December victim, which was returned to her. Johnston has been in custody since that day. At her first court appearance, she was held without bail.

Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr then asked the court to combine the separate cases into one prosecution. He showed that the crimes shared the same pattern. In case after case, Johnston claimed she had “found” the cards, used them by accident, or was pressured by someone else. Surveillance footage contradicted those claims. The court granted consolidation in December 2025 and again in April 2026.

“This case is what collaboration looks like,” Dow said. “Victims reported. Neighbors shared what they saw. Officers in three agencies did careful, connected police work. Our prosecutors brought it together into one case that showed the whole picture. When the community and the criminal and victim justice system work together, repeat offenders can be stopped.”

Proof That Proposition 36 Works

Johnston’s record of theft is long. Between 2014 and 2016, she was convicted in Sacramento and Placer Counties of petty theft, attempted vehicle theft, multiple identity-theft felonies, receiving stolen vehicles, vehicle burglary, and a first-degree residential burglary in which family heirloom jewelry was stolen. She was sentenced to a combined 8 years and 4 months in state prison and was paroled in December 2017.

Under Proposition 47 (2014), theft of property worth $950 or less was generally a misdemeanor, no matter how many times the offender had stolen before (Legislative Analyst’s Office). A misdemeanor petty theft or shoplifting conviction carries no more than six months in county jail. Proposition 36 took effect December 18, 2024 (California Attorney General). It created Penal Code section 666.1, which allows a felony charge for petty theft or shoplifting when the offender has two or more prior theft-related convictions (Penal Code 666.1). Those prior convictions count no matter how old they are (California Attorney General). The law also requires a judge to review a person’s risk to public safety before releasing anyone arrested under it (Penal Code 666.1).

What Proposition 36 changed in this case:

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe