11 foreign nationals arrested in California for alleged illegal voting and voter registration

By

The Brief

Federal law enforcement arrested at least 11 of the 28 foreign nationals who were charged with voting-related crimes. The Department of Justice asked a federal judge to set aside vote-by-mail ballots for over 20,000 flagged California voters, while acknowledging that some of those flagged could be eligible U.S. citizens. California Attorney General Rob Bonta blasted the operation, stating there is “no evidence” of widespread voter fraud.



Federal authorities have charged 28 foreign nationals in California—arresting at least 11—in a sweeping operation targeting alleged noncitizen voting and fraudulent voter registration.

The crackdown, dubbed “Operation Protect the Vote,” arrives just two weeks before Election Day and has ignited a sharp debate between federal prosecutors and California Democratic leaders over election security and voter intimidation.

Click Here to Subscribe to the California Political Review

What we know:

Federal law enforcement officers executed arrest warrants across California on Monday, taking 11 foreign nationals living in the United States into custody. The criminal complaints charge a total of 28 individuals with federal crimes, alleging they fraudulently registered to vote in US elections, with most casting illegal and fraudulently obtained ballots.

According to court documents, all 28 defendants are Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), commonly known as green card holders. While green card holders have legal immigration status to live and work in the US, federal law strictly prohibits noncitizens from registering or voting in federal elections.

Investigators allege the defendants knowingly lied under oath on voter registration forms by identifying themselves as US citizens. Once approved, many went on to vote in recent elections. Prosecutors say the defendants later lied on their naturalization applications by denying they had ever registered or voted. Both charges—making false statements in a naturalization application and fraudulent voter registration—are felonies carrying a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

“We don’t care who you vote for,” said U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian. “What we care about is making sure that every legitimate vote is counted.”

Click here to read the full article in Fox News