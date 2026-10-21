The tech industry has officially become Republican-coded

“Over the last few years, the image of Silicon Valley as a liberal industry has all but gone. Both Harris and Trump voters now see AI companies as Republican,” said Seb Wride, PF Global’s head of polling. “The risk for tech companies is that the parties turn them into a voting issue and fix this perception for years to come.”

Musk was the most likely to be viewed as Republican, with 59% of Americans identifying him as such, while only 14% think he’s a Democrat. Musk gave at least $276 million to boost Republicans in the third quarter, according to FEC filings on Thursday, making him by far the largest spender of the cycle.

Bill Gates, meanwhile, was the only tech CEO out of eight on the survey who more Americans believe is a Democrat (35%) than a Republican (31%).

Forty percent of Americans believe Mark Zuckerberg is a Republican, while 27% think he’s a Democrat. Thirty-two percent of Americans think Altman is Republican, and 22% believe he’s a Democrat. Twenty-nine percent said they don’t know who he is. Amodei — whose company has been more at odds with the White House — was less likely than Altman to be viewed as Republican at 28%, but that surpasses the 20% who think he was a Democrat. And 35% said they are unaware of who he is.

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