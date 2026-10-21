The tech industry has officially become Republican-coded

The POLITICO Poll results could complicate not only the prospects of Republicans trying to break from Donald Trump but also spell trouble for the companies themselves.
American voters across the political spectrum now assume most top tech CEOs are conservative, according to new results from The POLITICO Poll. And a plurality of voters say they believe tech is the biggest financial backer of the Republican Party.
The results, first revealed in Decoded by POLITICO, could complicate not only the prospects of Republicans trying to break from President Donald Trump in the midterms or 2028 amid rising backlash to Big Tech and AI. They could also spell trouble for the companies themselves next year, when Democrats are expected to control at least the House.
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