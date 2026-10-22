‘Borders on the absurd.’ California fights Trump lawsuit to set aside 20,000 ballots

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California’s top attorney called on a federal judge to block the Trump administration’s efforts to force the state to set aside up to 20,000 ballots that prosecutors claim could have been mailed to noncitizens.

In a court filing Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the lawsuit the Trump administration filed last week “borders on the absurd.”

“At best, this litigation is a reckless political stunt,” Bonta’s filing reads. “At worst, it threatens to disenfranchise thousands of Californians this election.”

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Bonta’s filing came a day after federal prosecutors announced they’d charged 28 California green card holders for allegedly voting or registering to vote in violation of laws prohibiting noncitizens from participating in elections. In his filing, Bonta noted the arrests represent just .0001 percent of the 23 million registered voters in California.

In announcing those charges Monday, federal authorities said they also asked a judge to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would force the state to segregate the 20,000 ballots. Bonta is urging the court not to issue the order.

The case has profound implications across the country with the midterm elections two weeks away. The U.S. Constitution gives states primary authority to independently conduct their elections. The Trump administration is testing whether it has the legal right to pause a state’s vote counts based on a list of possible noncitizen voters that federal officials acknowledge may be inaccurate.

In his filing Tuesday, Bonta said the Trump administration has lost 26 different lawsuits as it sought unredacted voter rolls from states in its hunt for evidence to support President Donald Trump’s unfounded voter fraud claims.

“The government has lobbed allegations of widespread voter fraud at the states, only for those allegations to crumble under scrutiny,” Bonta wrote. “As one court recently noted, the federal government’s citizenship records are ‘known to be unreliable.’”

The Department of Homeland Security recently claimed that Nevada had nearly 16,000 noncitizens on its voter rolls. DHS sent the state the names of only 185 voters. Nevada officials confirmed they were all U.S. citizens. Similarly, in Pennsylvania, DHS alleged the state had more than 14,000 noncitizen voters on its rolls, but prosecutors have only charged nine with illegally voting.

Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Trent McCotter said Monday that the 20,000 possible noncitizen voters in California were enough “to fill a small stadium,” but he acknowledged that number could be an overcount.

“There may be some names on there who it turns out ultimately are citizens,” McCotter said. “We’re not perfect, and that’s why we’ve asked California to cooperate with us.”

McCotter said its list of possible noncitizens was based on public voter rolls the federal government obtained from California, which it then cross-referenced with “other government databases, other public information.”

McCotter said all 28 defendants charged Monday are on the list of 20,000 names, a number that he said was “just the floor” and likely to grow.

Officials skeptical of federal methodology

State officials and independent election experts have been skeptical of the Trump team’s methodology after federal authorities notified state officials in July that there could be as many as 190,000 noncitizen voters in California.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters