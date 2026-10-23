Vital Central Valley flood control levees are poorly maintained, state watchdog finds

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With California bracing for a wet winter, the state auditor warns that nearly a third of local agencies maintaining vital flood control levees in parts of the Central Valley have been performing “unacceptable routine maintenance” — some of them, for years.

The audit says the state’s Department of Water Resources “has not followed state law requiring it to take over the maintenance of levees” when local agencies fail to do so — and urged it to start.

But state water managers at the department pushed back, saying the audit “portrays a fundamental lack of understanding of the complexities of flood management” and draws too direct a link between routine maintenance and flood risk.

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Taking over maintenance can cost tens of millions of dollars up front “that must be weighed against other investments that may yield greater risk-reduction benefits,” the department said in a letter responding to the audit.

Others question whether the state is up to the job. “They can’t even take care of what they have now, and they want them to take over everybody else?” said Tom Engler with MBK Engineers, who works as the district engineer for a dozen Northern California reclamation districts responsible for levee systems.

The audit warns that inadequate maintenance increases the risk that these aging, earthen embankments fail, endangering more than a quarter-million people, 133,000 buildings worth nearly $40 billion dollars, as well as hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland. Historically underserved communities and socially vulnerable people are especially at risk.

Is the state up to the job?

California oversees 1,600 miles of levees and other flood control structures on the main stems and certain tributaries of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, as part of the State Plan of Flood Control.

But that responsibility is layered, built on federal requirements and topped by state oversight. Sandwiched in between are the levee and reclamation districts, private landowners and local governments that conduct maintenance under agreements with the state.

Some note that, in fact, the state already manages some of the levee systems in Butte and Sutter counties that are on the auditor’s list of local agencies performing unacceptable levels of maintenance.

“Tell me how that makes sense,” said Engler. “[I]t would take a lot more people, manpower and equipment to get it all done.”

Department of Water Resources spokesman Jason Ince said this highlights the audit’s overreliance on maintenance inspections to assess risk. According to Ince, of the three levee systems under the responsibility of DWR’s Sutter Maintenance Yard on the list:

One standalone levee within the floodplain of the Feather River channel “is entirely surrounded by water when the Sutter Bypass experiences high flows,” and doesn’t function as a critical flood control structure.

Another includes a segment likely made redundant by the 1968 construction of the Thermalito Afterbay near Lake Oroville. The state began petitioning the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to de-authorize it in 1984, Ince said.

Problems with the third, along the Wadsworth Canal, stem from its original construction and require working through environmental regulations protecting the threatened giant garter snake, California’s official state snake.

The department told the state auditor that levee risk depends on the threat, the levee’s performance, and what it protects. It also disputes the auditor’s count of people and properties at risk because it “misses critical context on other flood infrastructure in the region and that location’s hydrology,” Ince said.

“Maintenance contributes to performance,” the department said in its letter, “but it is not the only or always the most effective action for reducing risk.”

Engler, whose districts include some on the list, had mixed reactions to the audit, which he said he was still reviewing.

“It has some things that I would definitely agree with, and it has a lot of things that I just go, ‘Who did they talk to about that? That’s totally off base,’” he said.

He echoed state water managers that most threatening issues for levees aren’t maintenance deficiencies, but long-term structural problems dating back to their construction generations ago.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters