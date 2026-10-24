Billionaire tax could cost California $39 billion, Stanford economists say

The second piece at issue is a different set of taxes altogether — the income taxes the ultra-wealthy already pay. The paper’s authors, Benjamin Jaros and Joshua Rauh, estimate the one-time billionaire tax would drive away many of the state’s wealthiest residents — and the income taxes the state collects from them, resulting an average of $30 billion to $40 billion in lost revenue.

For opponents of the tax proposal, which is on the ballot as Proposition 40 , the economists’ findings are evidence that the policy would do more harm than good. Prop 40 would levy a one-time 5% wealth tax on people with a net worth of at least $1 billion who lived in California on Jan. 1, 2026. The threat of that loss, and the possibility of similar taxes in the future, has reportedly already caused some billionaires to leave California even before the start of this year.

A political action committee funded by some of those billionaires, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has poured more than $300 million into efforts to defeat the tax, including by supporting ballot measures that would counter it.

But for supporters of the wealth tax, among whom are some Nobel Prize-winning economists, the Hoover researchers go too far. The assumption that the wealthy have (or will) leave California to avoid losing a twentieth of their net worth is just too gloomy, the proposal’s authors argue. Just this week, Meta revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Mark Zuckerberg was considering leaving California, but agreed to stay after the company gave him a new stock deal. The authors also say the tax is needed more than ever to cover massive federal cuts to healthcare funding.

It’s worth considering how the Hoover economists got to their estimates. The pair, who also co-authored a recent paper arguing state overspending is to blame for California’s health care funding gap, critiqued the pro-tax side’s $100 billion revenue estimate in a few ways. First, the Hoover experts reckoned that seven billionaires, including Brin, Google co-founder Larry Page and Palantir founder Peter Thiel, would vanish from the potential tax base, citing news reports suggesting they moved out of the state before the Jan. 1 cutoff.

Removing just those seven people from the data reduces the tax’s potential revenue to roughly $72 billion, the authors said. The exclusion of others would knock it down even more. If Zuckerberg successfully fought his projected tax liability, for example, the revenue would decrease by another $6 billion.

Finally, they argued that because the tax is likely to face legal challenges if it passes the ballot, it should only be estimated to receive half of its potential revenue: about $30 billion.

“Depending on what litigation risk (a) taxpayer faces … the state of California is gonna bat .500 on these,” said Jaros, one of the paper’s authors. “It started to make a lot of sense. Half the tax base is a function of five people.”

As that handful of billionaires departs, Jaros and Rauh said, so too would the income tax they already pay — the value of which would probably exceed the value of the wealth tax paid by those who stayed, at least over the long term. If even more billionaires leave, the balance sheet could fall even deeper into the red, with the authors estimating a net loss of $39 billion in the average scenario in the long run (although that includes Zuckerberg, who’s apparently staying).