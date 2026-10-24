Feds, Bonta clash over credit for cases alleging billions of dollars in healthcare fraud

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli traded barbs at dueling healthcare fraud news conferences in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning, sniping at each other over billions lost to benefits schemes and the increasingly politicized efforts to stop them.

“California has a fraud problem,” Essayli said at the 9:30 a.m. news conference, where he and a phalanx of federal investigators announced a sweeping take-down of doctors and others they say lured vulnerable patients into needless surgical procedures, sham treatment programs and bogus hospice care, bilking taxpayers for nearly $2 billion.

“Whether it’s hospice fraud, or healthcare fraud or election fraud, California does fraud best,” the prosecutor added, seeming to connect the cases with his office’s simultaneous attempt to sequester midterm ballots it says were issued to noncitizens.

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Bonta struck back at his own news conference across the street an hour later, saying Essayli had deliberately elided his team’s contribution to the raid — including the arrest of a surgeon accused of performing unnecessary and invasive procedures for profit — part of what he termed a pattern of “improper politicization and weaponization” of medical fraud investigations.

“This isn’t a political game for us,” Bonta said. “This is about protecting taxpayer dollars, protecting the programs that sick and vulnerable Californians rely on, and protecting our state.”

Among the most chilling allegations revealed Thursday, two Angelenos were charged with paying so-called “body brokers” in Texas to recruit homeless residents from out of state and those in 12-step programs into sham sober living homes in California, where they were allegedly signed up for pricey insurance policies and frequently left to languish in decrepit squats.

“This was not treatment, it was not recovery. It was exploitation,” said Colin McDonald, assistant U.S. attorney general for the National Fraud Enforcement Division.

Sober living homes have repeatedly come under fire across Southern California, most recently after the death of Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber at a sober living home in Santa Monica in September.

In another case, an Anaheim cardiothoracic surgeon and a Tarzana chiropractor allegedly teamed up to steer patients into needless and sometimes repeated X-ray guided procedures to score plaque from their arteries in what McDonald called “an assembly line of fraud.”

Bonta said state investigators were responsible for the arrest of the Anaheim surgeon, Dr. Harold Tabie, who stands accused of collecting more than $100 million in Medicare claims.

Three more Angelenos were charged with strong-arming local seniors into hospice care when none of them were dying — a form of fraud for which “Los Angeles has become ground zero,” McDonald said.

Click here to read the full article in the LA Times