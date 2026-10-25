After $1.6 billion in claims, addiction treatment leaders arrested by feds

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Column: Lawyers for father-son duo David and Nathan Young argue their arrests and detention were illegal

It was very hard to leave the addiction treatment empire of Nathan and David Young: Clients were drugged with medication, cut off from communication with family members, prevented from accessing their belongings and even physically blocked when they tried to bolt, a federal complaint says.

Clients were referred to not by name, but by insurance policy, it continued. “The United girl has decided to come in …,” said a text from a broker, proposing to put her into expensive detox treatment at Rodeo Recovery. “Ok, I think it’s a bad policy but sure,” Nathan Young responded. “An Alaska would be 20 times better….”

A week later, a client with better “Alaska”-type insurance came along, and “United” was booted. “Yes I was moving the (expletive) United back to sober living,” the broker texted Nathan Young.

This exchange is problematic, the federal complaint says, because “neither Nathan nor the broker have medical training, yet appear to be making medical decisions about patients’ level of care (lowering the United Health Care patient’s level of care from detox to sober living) based solely on the profitability of her insurance plan.”

After years of wrongful death and injury claims, a $40 million lawsuit from Aetna accusing the Youngs of weaponizing addiction for profit, reporting by the Southern California News Group and revoked licenses from the state government, Nathan Young and his father David Young have been arrested on federal charges of healthcare fraud.

That includes submitting fraudulent health insurance applications on behalf of prospective patients; providing patients with illegal drugs to maintain addiction so they cycled through the Young facilities for as long and as many times as possible; billing for non-existent and woefully inadequate “therapy” sessions; and giving patients financial inducements in exchange for enrolling and remaining in treatment, “often referred to as ‘patient brokering’ or ‘body brokering,’” the complaint said.

The Young facilities submitted more than $1.6 billion in claims to private health insurers and were paid more than $210 million, it said.

They are on home detention with remote monitoring after posting $4 million bail, each. Passports were surrendered. A hearing is slated for Nov. 5.

Click here to read the full article in the OC Register