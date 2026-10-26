Top Democrats battle over California’s proposed billionaire tax

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Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna are heading to California to rally Saturday in support of an initiative that would place a one-time, 5% tax on the wealth of billionaires in the state.

Their efforts to barnstorm the state come as early voting begins, and millions of dollars have been spent to kill the initiative.

The measure would affect roughly 200 of California’s billionaires, with the money going to cover federal Medi-Cal cuts. Gov. Gavin Newsom has become its most prominent opponent, arguing that the tax could be dodged by billionaires who could leave the state for another.

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Prior to arriving in San Francisco, Khanna told ABC News that he and Newsom are “polar opposites” on the issue. Both have openly discussed that they are weighing a presidential bid in 2028.

“He [Newsom] doesn’t want to offend some of the billionaires who he wants to finance his campaigns, and that’s the question: Are we going to be a party for the working class? Are we going to be beholden to our donors?” Khanna said.

Click here to read the full article at ABC News