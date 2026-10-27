Major California water plan faces ‘huge mess’ as deadline looms

October 27, 2026 By Kurtis Alexander Leave a Comment

At the urging of Gov. Gavin Newsom, California water officials have been working with a group of agencies for years on a far-reaching plan to protect the rivers that nourish the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

The Newsom administration is seeking an arrangement in which urban and agricultural suppliers across the state agree to take less water from California rivers, and help restore river habitat, in exchange for more flexibility using water and meeting regulations. The goal is to halt the ecological slide of the delta, a sprawling estuary and water supply hub for nearly 30 million people.

But even as the governor has made finalizing what’s called the Bay Delta Plan a priority before he leaves office in January, the state’s negotiations with the water agencies appear to have come up short. The State Water Resources Control Board is scheduled to adopt the plan this week, yet water providers up and down the state are taking issue with it, many saying it isn’t the collaborative deal they were promised. The Trump administration is also protesting.

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The division, after nearly a decade of private discussions, is not just a setback for the parties involved. It leaves the fate of the Bay Delta Plan and, importantly, the future of delta water management, in disarray.

Without appropriate action, the watery 1,100-square-mile region between the Bay Area and Sacramento will face a worsening crisis of dwindling freshwater, degraded habitat, rising pollution and perishing wildlife, notably salmon runs. Ultimately, delta water exports to some of California’s biggest cities and farms are at stake.

“This is a huge mess,” said Jennifer Pierre, general manager for the State Water Contractors, a group of water agencies that receive state water exports and a participant in the Bay Delta Plan negotiations. “It didn’t need to be this way. It’s very unfortunate that this is where we are now (with the plan). We’ve been working on it for a long time.”

Water suppliers, including such Bay Area giants as the East Bay Municipal Utility District and Santa Clara Valley Water District, cite a range of concerns. The common complaint is that state regulators aren’t giving the agencies enough operational leeway, undercutting the suppliers’ hope of managing rivers without rigid rules and with enough latitude to adjust as conditions change.

Click here to read the full article in the SF Chronicle

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