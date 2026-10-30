Karen Bass is back in the race

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TIGHTENING IN LA — How excited was Karen Bass’ campaign about a new poll showing her in a toss-up against Nithya Raman? Excited enough to post about it at 1:36 a.m.

Just last month, the Berkeley IGS — Los Angeles Times poll showed Bass down 11 points against Raman, a walloping lead that cemented Raman’s status as the front-runner in the mayoral race. Closing a double-digit gap within a month would be a remarkable comeback for Bass, especially because her negatives remain ominously high, with 65% of likely voters viewing her unfavorably.

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But after a rough summer of campaign missteps and brutal headlines, Bass has caught a break in recent weeks, with Raman suffering a series of self-inflicted wounds, largely on public safety. The Bass campaign has alternately hammered her with accusations of being too far left on public safety — citing her appearance in a video with a social media influencer who referred to Los Angeles as a fascist city and her call to replace current police chief Jim McDonnell — and too complimentary of law-and-order former chief Daryl Gates.

Raman was slow to apologize for the Gates comment and offered contradictory answers on McDonnell’s future. The crime-focused news cycle dragged on for days, forcing Raman off her preferred framing of the race: a referendum on Bass’ tenure. Now, Raman’s favorability is underwater for the first time in that poll, with 49% of likely voters holding unfavorable views versus 42% who viewed her positively.

To the Bass campaign, the results are a validation of its recent strategy.

“It’s an affirmation of the past few weeks of Nithya being exposed as not being up for the job,” said Bass spokesperson Alex Stack.

The poll contains some warning signs for Bass. Raman leads among Democrats and independents, and has a slight edge among white and Latino voters. Bass’ strength is with Republicans and Black voters — an incongruous coalition that would not be enough alone to win in an overwhelmingly Democratic city where Black residents are less than 10% of the voting population.

Still, the Bass campaign was eager to tout the findings, a reversal from last month when it dismissed the Berkeley IGS survey as an outlier.

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