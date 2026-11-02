L.A. to decide whether to stay the course with Mayor Bass or vote for change with Raman

It started with the February surprise.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, a wonkish technocrat aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, upended the race for mayor by launching a last-minute bid to unseat incumbent Karen Bass.

Bass, politically weakened over her handling of the devastating Palisades fire, has been on the defensive ever since. Yet she has remained in the fight, promoting her accomplishments on crime and affordable housing while amplifying the missteps made by Raman during the campaign’s final weeks.

The two candidates are in a dead heat, according to the latest Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll, with a fifth of those surveyed still undecided.

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“The question that the race comes down to, especially for undecided voters, is whether to stick with an unsatisfying status quo, or take the risk with a relatively unknown quantity who could make things better or worse,” said Dan Schnur, who teaches political communications at USC and UC Berkeley.

The battle between Bass and Raman ends Tuesday, concluding a bitter nine-month contest between two candidates who were once political allies. Bass, 73, backed Raman during a tough reelection bid in 2024. Raman, 45, publicly endorsed Bass in January, only to renege weeks later.

Now, in the campaign’s final days, both have been telling voters in vivid detail about the other’s shortcomings, spreading their messages in hard-hitting ads and at bluntly worded news conferences.

Raman has portrayed Bass as a weak and ineffective leader, pointing to her handling of the Palisades fire, the homelessness crisis and the city’s ongoing struggle to deliver basic services. She highlighted the city’s battered streets and sidewalks, pinning the problem on poor management and bad financial choices.

“From the biggest projects to the most basic services, the hallmark of this mayor’s administration is Angelenos pay more and get less, and you get a lot of mismanagement and lies along the way,” Raman said at a news conference Thursday near the unfinished SkyLink people mover at Los Angeles International Airport, which is years behind schedule and $1.4 billion over budget.

Bass, for her part, has hammered Raman for frequently changing her positions, shifting her views on police hiring, the city’s so-called mansion tax and other issues. Every one of her 14 council colleagues, regardless of their place on the political spectrum, has lined up behind Bass, with some openly saying they don’t trust Raman.

Bass has also accused Raman of freezing out people in her own Hollywood Hills council district who disagree with her.

Click here to read the full article at the LA Times